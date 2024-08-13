KFC Wins Award for Best Local Marketing Leadership

KFC recently won one of Franchise Update's annual Franchise Innovation Awards for the Best Local Marketing Leadership.

KFC engaged Adgile Media Group with promoting the brand's $20 Fill Up Box and drive foot traffic to all brick-and-mortar locations across the Atlanta DMA. Adgile analyzed delivery vehicles to identify those that consistently travel in close proximity of KFC locations around Atlanta. Ten vehicles were identified and wrapped with KFC creative, making them mobile billboards as they traveled to and from their usual business routes.

These vehicles mainly delivered food and beverage to restaurants and grocery stores in the market. They were not supplying to KFC locations, but the audience did not know that. The audience in Atlanta saw many KFC vehicles and assumed that the $20 Fill Up Box was the hot new item being delivered and consumed by their neighbors. They did not know it was a paid ad, and the visual encouraged them to visit KFC locations and try the promoted product.

The campaign drove 104,000 customers into Atlanta KFC locations. That was an 88% increase when compared to a control group who were not exposed to the advertisement.

HERE is a video of Dwayne McIntyre, Regional Vice President of Operations for KBP Foods, which operates more than 1,000 KFC restaurants discussing the marketing campaign at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference.