Checkers & Rally's New Leadership, Fresh Prototype, and Reimaging Campaign Spur Growth

Checkers & Rally’s is revving up growth in 2025 under the leadership of a new CEO and the launch of a fresh restaurant prototype designed to maximize franchisee efficiency. Meanwhile, a reimaging is creating an uptick in traffic and sales for the iconic brand’s restaurants. The combination of these developments makes right now the perfect time to consider franchising with Checkers & Rally’s.

Chris Tebben’s appointment as CEO marks a new phase for Checkers & Rally’s. Tebben has more than two decades in restaurant leadership and consumer goods, where he oversaw strategic planning, operations, and multi-unit franchising. His vision for Checkers & Rally’s focuses on modernization, improving customer experiences, and optimizing franchisee profitability.

One of the standout features of the brand’s new prototype is its ability to significantly reduce construction and operational costs. The typical construction cost has been slashed, making it a much more affordable entry point for franchisees. The prototype also reduces the required land area by 1,000 square feet, further decreasing real estate expenses.

It’s designed around efficiency and reduces the building’s size from more than 1,000 square feet to just 570 square feet while maximizing the use of space. It includes a standard drive-thru lane as well as 14 parking spaces to accommodate walk-up customers. The improvements allow franchisees to better serve customers while reducing overhead costs and improving overall operations.

The iconic brand has also been rolling out a reimaging program that gives existing locations a fresh, modern look while preserving the brand’s core identity. The initiative aims to create a contemporary, attractive atmosphere that resonates with today’s customers, boosting both customer retention and team member recruitment. It also positions Checkers & Rally’s restaurants to better compete with other quick-service brands.

The reimaging and the new prototype work hand-in-hand to drive sales and improve the customer experience. Franchisees that participate in the reimaging program see an increase in top-line sales, and the updated locations help boost the brand’s equity value, providing maximum value for their businesses. Franchisees who own their real estate may see their property value increase as well. Checkers & Rally’s even offers an incentive program that includes royalty reductions to help franchisees offset the costs of the reimaging.

With a new CEO at the helm and a forward-thinking approach to growth and modernization, Checkers & Rally’s is looking to grow big in 2025. The brand’s innovative prototype and successful reimaging efforts make it an ideal time for potential franchisees to investigate the business opportunity.

Whether you’re a first-time franchisee or an experienced investor, now is the perfect time to join Checkers & Rally’s and capitalize on the exciting changes taking place. Checkers & Rally’s is poised for continued success—and franchisees are positioned to benefit from this growth.

