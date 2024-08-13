Marketing Byte: AFMR Examines the Size, Growth, and Location of Franchise Marketing Staffs

Although most franchise consumer marketing departments are relatively small in size, recent data suggests they are growing and reflecting the current trend of hybrid and remote work. Here are some of the major takeaways in that area from the latest Annual Franchise Marketing Report (AFMR).

Shifting to a hybrid model

One of the lasting effects from the pandemic of four years ago was the impact it made on the workplace. Employees have embraced remote and hybrid work and companies have altered their office policies to accommodate this new dynamic.

That shift is also shown in the 2023 AFMR, which takes a look at where consumer marketing personnel are located. Just over half of the respondents (51 percent) indicated they are based in the headquarters office only. Thirty-seven percent said they allow workers in home-based offices, with two percent working out of regional offices. Eleven percent said they have employees at all of the locations.

When asked what their plan moving forward for where their teams will be located, less than a quarter of the responses (24 percent) said they would require staff to be in the office five days a week. Fifty-nine percent said they would offer a hybrid setup and 21 percent said they would allow employees to work exclusively from home. Forty-three percent of the respondents said the work arrangement has changed by offering a greater number of remote work options.

Size of staff

Survey respondents were asked about the size of their marketing teams. Although the responses varied from one member to eleven or more, the majority of staffs were three people or fewer (58 percent). The highest number of responses was either two or three staff members, both with 22 percent.

Based on the 2023 AFMR, it seems like the size and scope of franchise marketing departments has grown recently. Sixty-one percent of the respondents indicated they had increased the size of their staff over the past 12 months. Thirty-four percent said their staffs remained the same size, while only five percent said the number of marketing employees decreased.

For the departments that increased the number of staff members, respondents were asked what functions were added. There were three main categories, with 68 percent hiring staff members in digital marketing. Fifty-one percent added employees in general marketing and 24 percent added field marketing staff.

People were also asked how they determined when they add members to their marketing departments, and they responded in three main areas. Thirty percent of respondents said they expand their department when there is an increase in franchise locations or units. System sales volume and an increase in number of franchisees both received 23 percent of the responses.