Strategic Success: How Franchises Can Grow Their Brand

Anyone entering the world of franchising should understand the importance of strategic growth. In addition to increasing revenue and profitability, business growth encompasses a wider range of benefits that are essential for sustainable and long-term success. Beyond the obvious financial benefits, franchise growth leads to a broader customer base, enhanced brand recognition, improved operational efficiency, and much more.

Although there are many strategies for growth, starting with a great brand and tested model, spending time to build a solid support system, selecting the right franchise partners, and investing in franchisee success can yield significant results when it comes to franchise development.

Start with a great brand and tested model

Building a successful franchise starts from the very beginning. You must begin with a strong brand identity and a proven business model. For a franchise, this will serve as the foundation upon which everything else is built. A common mistake for entrepreneurs is to begin franchising their business based on an idea or concept alone without going through the process of systematically working through the business model to offset the risk of missteps and pitfalls.

Creating a strong brand that potential franchisees view as credible and professional instills trust and makes them more likely to join the system, knowing that they are buying into a brand with a solid reputation and established customer base.

Equally important is a tested business model that has demonstrated success in various markets. A reliable and scalable model ensures that new franchise locations can replicate the success of the original ones. Taking time to refine the business model can provide a blueprint for success that minimizes risks and maximizes the potential for profitability and sustainable growth.

For instance, we spent over a decade working in the industry, learning and evolving, before developing a scalable business model in the pet wellness space. Scenthound opened its first franchise in December 2020, and has already grown to over 100 open locations. Such rapid growth is not possible without first building a strong brand and model to set the stage for expansion.

Invest in a solid support system

Another element that is crucial for the success of any franchise is having a strong support system for franchisees. This system includes a team of the right people, a robust infrastructure, and well thought-out and documented processes to help franchisees execute the business model effectively and deliver on the brand’s value proposition.

Investing in the right people is the cornerstone of a strong support system. This includes hiring skilled and dedicated employees who are knowledgeable about the franchise and its operations, and can provide timely assistance to franchisees.

Additionally, infrastructure and processes play a significant role in supporting franchise growth. For example, implementing standardized operational processes ensures uniformity and quality across all franchise locations, which is paramount for development. To avoid any miscommunication, processes should be well-documented and easily accessible, serving as a reference for franchisees. Taking time to build a solid support system is a major step towards achieving repeatable and maintainable growth.

Select the right franchise partners

In order to grow in a sustainable and responsible manner, you have to attract and bring on the right franchise partners. The success of a franchise depends on the individuals who operate its locations, making it of the utmost importance to choose franchisees who align with the brand’s vision, values, culture, and goals. The right partners will ultimately advocate for the brand’s reputation and consistency.

Franchisors should have thorough vetting processes in place to identify partners who possess the necessary skills, experience, and drive. Prospective franchisees should also demonstrate an understanding of the model and a commitment to adhering to set standards and practices. By selecting partners who are passionate about the brand and its mission, franchisors increase the likelihood of success.

It is important to allocate the proper time and resources into finding the right franchisees who share the brand’s vision and are committed to driving the brand forward. This strategic approach also ensures that each new location contributes positively to the brand as a whole, resulting in a thriving franchise system.

Commit to franchisee success

The support and resources provided to franchisees directly impacts their ability to effectively operate their business. Comprehensive training and ongoing education are key in supporting their success. Initial training should cover all aspects of the business model, with continuous learning opportunities such as webinars and workshops to keep franchisees updated on industry trends and best practices.

Providing marketing and operational assistance are also important components of franchisee support. Marketing assistance can include advertising campaigns, local marketing strategies, and access to digital marketing tools. This helps franchisees attract and retain customers while maintaining brand consistency. Operational support, such as supply chain management, technology systems, and performance analytics, enables franchisees to run their businesses efficiently and effectively.

Investing in franchisee success strengthens the entire franchise network. Thriving franchisees, lead to increased profitability, higher retention rates, and a stronger market presence, establishing a business primed for growth and success.

Tim Vogel is the co-founder and CEO of Scenthound, the nation’s first dog hygiene and wellness franchise.