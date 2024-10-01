The 2024 FLDC is Almost Here

The 2024 Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) returns in two weeks and will be held at the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta from Wednesday, October 16 through Friday morning, October 18.

The FLDC, presented by Franchise Update Media and the International Franchise Association, is the leading industry event for franchisor CDOs, CEOs, presidents, COOs, and franchise development executives focused on driving growth and staying on top of industry trends.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual conference.

The conference will feature 37 interactive workshops, summits, and sessions in just over two days. It will also include more than 70 franchise development expert speakers and panelists. Hundreds of franchisor C-suite and development executives will attend the conference to learn some of the top industry best practices and network with others to help grow their business and make the franchise community stronger and more resilient.

Why should you attend? Don't just take our word for it. Hear directly from some of the conference organizers, participants, and past attendees.

Joe Sieve, 2024 FLDC Chairman, chief restaurant development and operations officer, Papa Johns:

“Each of the sessions I sit in and listen, there is something new to be learned because there is so much happening across the industry and things are changing so quickly.”

2024 FLDC Keynote Speaker Chris Rollins:

“During my keynote this year, I am going to share practical strategies to help you build more connected, trusted, responsive franchise environments. This is critical for executives, CEOs, and brand presidents who are steering their brands toward future growth.”

Kim Collier, chief development officer, Ducklings Early Learning Center:

“My only expectation was that it was going to be fantastic, and so far, so good. You should absolutely attend. It is definitely worth it.”

Shane Evans, CEO of Massage Heights, on attending the CEO Summit at the FLDC:

“I always get value out of the CEO Summit. Whether it is companies that are five units or companies with over a thousand, there is a lot of diversity and experience in the room. It is awesome to be able to collaborate and hear what others are doing to improve and help their franchisees.”

The FLDC provides the forum for these impactful conversations with inspiring keynote speakers, expert panel presentations, peer-to-peer problem-solving workshops, and plenty of networking time to catch up with old friends and make new contacts.

To learn more about the sessions and speakers or to register, visit franchisedevelopmentconference.com.