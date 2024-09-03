The Value of Attracting and Retaining MUMBO Franchisees 

Certain foundational strategies are crucial in franchising for achieving and sustaining growth, especially in an increasingly competitive landscape. As franchisors strive to maintain growth projections across the nation, many are turning to multi-unit and multi-brand operators (MUMBOs) known for their ability to hold and grow portfolios of brands.

While MUMBO franchisees have gained popularity across the franchising sector, many brands may find it challenging to attract them. Once a brand successfully brings these experienced operators on board, it becomes essential to employ strategies that ensure their continued satisfaction and longevity.

As chief development officer at Marco’s Pizza, I’ve observed how the right strategies can maintain and encourage multi-unit growth, with nearly half of our current franchise network comprised of multi-unit operators. Below are just a few key strategies that can help franchisors attract and retain MUMBO franchisees.

Foster a strong company culture

The foundation of any successful franchise is a robust company culture. This goes beyond shared values; it’s about creating an environment where franchisees feel empowered and engaged. For MUMBO franchisees who often have experience with other systems, their fresh perspective can offer invaluable insights and solutions that might benefit your franchise network.

Establishing franchisee-led associations or councils can provide a structured way for these experienced operators to voice their concerns and share insights. This collaborative atmosphere not only strengthens the overall cohesion within the franchise network, but also fosters a sense of collective ownership. A culture that prioritizes open communication and franchisee engagement is more likely to thrive and sustain long-term growth.

Build a world-class support system

Support is the lifeblood of any franchise. Franchisors must offer a comprehensive support system that addresses the needs of franchisees at every stage of the business lifecycle. MUMBO franchisees may be familiar with franchising but new to your specific industry, so a robust support network is crucial for their business.

A world-class support system should include operational guidance, real estate and site selection assistance, construction management, and financing support. Additionally, investing in technology that helps franchisees make informed decisions about territory selection and market potential is essential. Equipping franchisees with the right tools and knowledge allows them to navigate challenges and seize opportunities, ultimately driving the success of the entire network.

Harness the power of consistency

Consistency is vital in maintaining brand integrity across multiple locations. Franchisees must be able to replicate the same high-quality experience that customers expect, regardless of location. This requires a strong emphasis on standardized training programs, uniform operating procedures, and maintaining a consistent brand image.

Franchisors should develop comprehensive training programs that ensure all employees across the network are equipped to deliver a uniform customer experience. Centralizing marketing efforts can also help maintain a cohesive brand identity, ensuring that the brand’s core values and messaging are consistently communicated. By prioritizing consistency, franchisees can build trust and loyalty among new communities, which is essential for the long-term health of a brand.

Leverage data and analytics

In today’s development landscape, data analytics is one of the most powerful tools franchisors have. It provides valuable insights into customer preferences and behaviors, allowing franchisors to tailor their strategies to meet the needs of their target audience. These tools are also essential for attracting MUMBO franchisees, providing tangible proof of your model's sustainability.

Beyond attracting candidates, data can also enhance franchisee satisfaction once they join your system. By analyzing data related to operations, such as inventory management and staffing, franchisees can easily track their efficiencies and identify areas for improvement. The ability to make data-driven decisions is a significant advantage, enabling franchisees to stay ahead of the curve and continuously optimize their operations.

Innovate and adapt

Finally, franchisors must be willing to innovate and adapt to remain relevant in a rapidly changing market. This involves staying attuned to industry trends, adopting new technologies, introducing new products, and revamping customer experiences. MUMBO franchisees are diligent in researching their next investment opportunities, so franchisors must be equally proactive in understanding what appeals to them.

Innovation isn’t just about staying current; it’s about anticipating the future needs of customers and franchisees. Franchisors should explore new opportunities and experiment with different approaches to enhance the brand’s appeal. By fostering a culture of innovation, franchisors can ensure their brand remains competitive and attractive to both customers and potential franchisees.

Because the franchise space is highly competitive, franchisors must be strategic in attracting and engaging MUMBO prospects who have the ability to choose to grow with any brand in their portfolio. By prioritizing these core strategies and offering compelling franchise agreement incentives, franchisors can build a robust and prosperous network of MUMBO franchisees, well-positioned for long-term success.

Gerardo Flores is the Chief Development Officer for Marco's Pizza.