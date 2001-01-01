Capital Tacos Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,000
|Total Investment:
|$129,450
|Royalty Fee:
|6.0% - 8.0%
|Advertising Fee:
|1.5% - 2.5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
At Capital Tacos, we decided to take the road less traveled with our food. Unlike our competitors, we never take shortcuts and the result is food that's head and shoulders above the rest.
Our menu is chef-created with homemade recipes, made from scratch, grilled, and hand-crafted to order; who knew that wasn't what everyone else does?
Our food is so delicious and unique that we have received accolades across the country, and we've received features like:
Not only do we pride ourselves on our exceptional food, but also on an exceptional guest experience. By keeping a local, quirky, and authentic feel with each location, we have earned ourselves a cult-like following and have become a brand that guests enjoy and want to be part of.
Why Choose Capital Tacos?
Ideal Candidate
A common thread throughout Capital Tacos is a love of training and mentorship. We could have expanded this business on our own, but we loved the idea of helping others change their lives and their families' lives at the same time.
We are looking for the following characteristics in our partners:
Owner Operators or Semi-Absentee OwnersIf you are looking to run a brick-and-mortar location, we expect you to be boots on the ground - meaning you're regularly in your locations interacting with customers, managing employees, maintaining your inventory, and everything else involved in your day-to-day operations. If you plan to operate only a trailer model (or two), you do have the ability to hire a strong General Manager to oversee the daily operations.
Community-Oriented
When you open a Capital Tacos in your community, people are going to flock to it - so you better be prepared! We are looking for partners who love their communities and want to be the face of their business. This includes interacting with customers, local businesses, and then some!
Foodies
While it may sound silly, in order to succeed with a Capital Tacos franchise, you must LOVE the Capital Tacos menu! If serving food your community craves like craft tacos, queso bites, loaded burritos, and monster quesadillas sounds appetizing to you, we want to talk!
Appreciates People & Fun
We've built a solid reputation over the years as a genuine, down-to-earth restaurant where people can come to experience something a little different, and we value that reputation more than anything. So, if you have a positive mentality and are passionate about both customer service and just creating a fun, coveted space, you could be the perfect fit for our franchise.
1 Refer to 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document-Item 19 Brick & Mortar Locations
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Capital Tacos? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.