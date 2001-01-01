Capital Tacos Franchise Opportunity

At Capital Tacos, we decided to take the road less traveled with our food. Unlike our competitors, we never take shortcuts and the result is food that's head and shoulders above the rest. Our menu is chef-created with homemade recipes, made from scratch, grilled, and hand-crafted to order; who knew that wasn't what everyone else does? Our food is so delicious and unique that we have received accolades across the country, and we've received features like: Ranked on QSR's 40/40 list

Top 3 Taco in America, Foursquare

Top Taco Dish, Delish

Top 2 Places to Eat in Tampa, Yelp Not only do we pride ourselves on our exceptional food, but also on an exceptional guest experience. By keeping a local, quirky, and authentic feel with each location, we have earned ourselves a cult-like following and have become a brand that guests enjoy and want to be part of. Why Choose Capital Tacos? Multiple Business Models: At Capital Tacos, we offer three different business models to choose from. You can own either a brick-and-mortar restaurant, a static trailer, a mobile event trailer, or even a combination of the three! The benefits of this flexibility mean different investment levels and the ability to build an empire of Capital Tacos in one area.

Low Barrier to Entry in a Booming Industry: By focusing on what guests most care about and leaving out the costly and unnecessary extras, Capital Tacos has a considerably low initial investment in the Tex-Mex restaurant space. Our investment starts at only $211K for a brick-and-mortar location, $222K for a static trailer, and $129K for an event trailer.

Noteworthy Economics: Based on our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document (a legal document regulated by the FTC) these were the numbers our system put up in 2022: Brick & Mortar: $1,489,367 in Average Revenue, $601,455 in Gross Profit 1 Static Trailer Pro Forma: $332,148 in Annual Revenue, $115,572 Annual in Pre-Tax Profits 2 Event Trailer Pro Forma: $108,000 in Annual Revenue, $44,712 Annual in Pre-Tax Profits 3

All-Star Support Team: While we may be new to franchising, our support team is not at all new to the industry. In fact, if you joined our system, you would be supported and mentored by a team of experts who held key roles at Krispy Kreme, Checkers, Cava, Chipotle, Taco Bell, and more!

Authentic, Superior Product: Every item on our menu is made from scratch and grilled to order. From starters to munch on to award-winning flavor profiles and inventive meals that don't follow the rules, there is always something for everyone at Capital Tacos.

Unique, Quirky Culture: At Capital Tacos, we like to have fun and break the rules while remaining authentic and genuine. Over the past few years, we have created a 'cult-like' following, partly because of the quirky authenticity of the brand that guests enjoy and want to be a part of. We offer a dining experience you can't find anywhere else, including chalk walls, old-fashioned pinball machines, bottle cap art, and even hanging chairs in the bathrooms. Ideal Candidate A common thread throughout Capital Tacos is a love of training and mentorship. We could have expanded this business on our own, but we loved the idea of helping others change their lives and their families' lives at the same time. We are looking for the following characteristics in our partners: Owner Operators or Semi-Absentee Owners If you are looking to run a brick-and-mortar location, we expect you to be boots on the ground - meaning you're regularly in your locations interacting with customers, managing employees, maintaining your inventory, and everything else involved in your day-to-day operations. If you plan to operate only a trailer model (or two), you do have the ability to hire a strong General Manager to oversee the daily operations. Community-Oriented When you open a Capital Tacos in your community, people are going to flock to it - so you better be prepared! We are looking for partners who love their communities and want to be the face of their business. This includes interacting with customers, local businesses, and then some! Foodies While it may sound silly, in order to succeed with a Capital Tacos franchise, you must LOVE the Capital Tacos menu! If serving food your community craves like craft tacos, queso bites, loaded burritos, and monster quesadillas sounds appetizing to you, we want to talk! Appreciates People & Fun We've built a solid reputation over the years as a genuine, down-to-earth restaurant where people can come to experience something a little different, and we value that reputation more than anything. So, if you have a positive mentality and are passionate about both customer service and just creating a fun, coveted space, you could be the perfect fit for our franchise. 1 Refer to 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document-Item 19 Brick & Mortar Locations

2 Refer to 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document-Item 19 Static Trailer Pro Forma

3 Refer to 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document-Item 19 Event Trailer Pro Forma Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.