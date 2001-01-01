Estrella Insurance Franchise Opportunity

About Estrella We are a Property & Casualty Insurance Agency. For over 40 years we have provided our customers with exceptional service and a professional atmosphere. With more than 175 locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Texas and Colorado, we are dedicated to the continued success of our franchisees. Franchise owners are assisted with every step prior to opening, as well as with continual support from our management staff. Extensive training is provided periodically to enhance the owner's ability to maximize the income potential. We have developed a strong relationship with many major insurance companies, giving us an edge above the competition, allowing our owners to provide quality to our clients. In addition, we provide superior Marketing and Advertising in both Spanish and English languages, including all media such as TV, radio, outdoor, and most importantly, the internet, even though our most successful campaign are referrals from satisfied customers. Why Estrella? If you have the desire & determination, we have the formula for YOUR SUCCESS! We have over 40 years of operating experience and more than 175 locations. We are dedicated to working with our agency owners as business partners by providing all the tools and support needed for success. Marketing + Advertising - As an Estrella franchisee, you receive support from our marketing and advertising system, which creates real and perceived images in the minds of customers. You will have trademark brand-name recognition and co-op advertising.

- As an Estrella franchisee, you receive support from our marketing and advertising system, which creates real and perceived images in the minds of customers. You will have trademark brand-name recognition and co-op advertising. Onboarding + Support - Once you join the Estrella family, we will get you started with an operations manual. The franchise will have the expertise of successful franchisees and franchisor to help them succeed. You are not in this business alone! We provide an 8-week training, as well as ongoing support and management evaluations.

- Once you join the Estrella family, we will get you started with an operations manual. The franchise will have the expertise of successful franchisees and franchisor to help them succeed. You are not in this business alone! We provide an 8-week training, as well as ongoing support and management evaluations. Brand Strength - The brand name usually has an advantage over an unaffiliated business. Consumers believe that when they shop at a brand name store they are buying higher quality products. Branding makes it easier to compare with the well-established, independent operators, and also against other franchised chains.

- The brand name usually has an advantage over an unaffiliated business. Consumers believe that when they shop at a brand name store they are buying higher quality products. Branding makes it easier to compare with the well-established, independent operators, and also against other franchised chains. Proven Business Model - With over 40 years of experience, we have come up with a successful business model. The proven system allows franchisees to follow a successful plan with a high success rate. The franchisee can also enjoy cost savings as a result of buying power of the franchise.

- With over 40 years of experience, we have come up with a successful business model. The proven system allows franchisees to follow a successful plan with a high success rate. The franchisee can also enjoy cost savings as a result of buying power of the franchise. Financing Available - One of the major challenges any potential franchise will face is financing. With startup cost starting at $49,000, we help you secure financing so that the startup cost will not be a problem.

- One of the major challenges any potential franchise will face is financing. With startup cost starting at $49,000, we help you secure financing so that the startup cost will not be a problem. Multi-Unit Opportunities - We love multi-unit franchisees! If you are interested in franchising multiple locations, we are open to that and will help you every step of the way by providing you the necessary support to ensure your success.

- We love multi-unit franchisees! If you are interested in franchising multiple locations, we are open to that and will help you every step of the way by providing you the necessary support to ensure your success. Area Development Opportunities - At times we get those franchisees that want to be extra aggressive and would like to franchise an entire area. We have multiple area development opportunities for those who think they would like to own an entire territory.

- At times we get those franchisees that want to be extra aggressive and would like to franchise an entire area. We have multiple area development opportunities for those who think they would like to own an entire territory. Over 100 Insurance Carriers - We represent over 100 insurance carriers. This gives us the ability to insure more people, regardless of what their personal situation may be. All this while keeping premiums low. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.