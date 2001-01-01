Estrella Insurance Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$49,500
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000
Available Markets:
United States: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MA, NY, NC, SC, TX
|
About Estrella
We are a Property & Casualty Insurance Agency.
For over 40 years we have provided our customers with exceptional service and a professional atmosphere. With more than 175 locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Texas and Colorado, we are dedicated to the continued success of our franchisees. Franchise owners are assisted with every step prior to opening, as well as with continual support from our management staff. Extensive training is provided periodically to enhance the owner's ability to maximize the income potential. We have developed a strong relationship with many major insurance companies, giving us an edge above the competition, allowing our owners to provide quality to our clients. In addition, we provide superior Marketing and Advertising in both Spanish and English languages, including all media such as TV, radio, outdoor, and most importantly, the internet, even though our most successful campaign are referrals from satisfied customers.
Why Estrella?
If you have the desire & determination, we have the formula for YOUR SUCCESS!
We have over 40 years of operating experience and more than 175 locations. We are dedicated to working with our agency owners as business partners by providing all the tools and support needed for success.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
