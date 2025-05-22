Captain D’s Newest Restaurant Drops Anchor in Jackson, Tennessee

Leading franchisee opens 24th store with Captain D’s system

May 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in Jackson, Tennessee, on Memorial Day -May 26, 2025. The new Captain D’s is located at 73 Chloe Place Dr. in Park Place West. This is the 24th store opening for experienced multi-unit franchisee Joe Springer. He is the second largest operator in Captain D’s system, with 23 other stores located in the Memphis area. This is the second store in Jackson and expands Captain D’s footprint in Tennessee to 74 stores.

“We’re thrilled that Joe is expanding in Jackson. As our second largest operator, he has demonstrated great leadership and expertise in operations and offering top-notch service to our guests,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “We know he will continue his track record of success with the brand.”

This is Springer’s third Captain D’s restaurant opening this year and demonstrates how committed existing franchisees are to the brand. The 1,801 square-foot store is new construction, seats 22 guests and offers a drive-thru. It features Captain D’s signature vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (919) 361-2110.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

SOURCE Captain D’s

###

Media Contact:

Jennifer Williams

[email protected]

