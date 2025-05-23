Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates National Burger Day with a Week of 2-For-1 Charburgers

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Irvine, CA – In honor of National Burger Day, Habit Burger & Grill is celebrating with a full week of flavor. From Monday, May 26 through Sunday, June 1, guests can enjoy two Charburgers for the price of one, doubling up on the award-winning, made-to-order chargrilled taste fans crave.

Observed on May 28, National Burger Day is a celebration of one of America’s most iconic meals: the beefy, cheesy classic that brings people together at backyard BBQs, family picnics, beach bonfires, and just about anywhere grills are fired up. And this year, Habit Burger & Grill is making it twice as nice all week long.

The brand’s classic Charburger with Cheese is a fan favorite for a reason. Built with caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, mayo, and melted cheese on a toasted bun, it is chargrilled to perfection and packed with bold, signature flavor.

“This isn’t just another burger holiday,” said Chef Jason Trial, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re giving you a legit excuse to eat two burgers in a sitting. That chargrilled beef, melty cheese, all the right toppings, times two. Grab someone you like, or just treat yourself, twice. Either way, it’s a win.”

Habit’s signature chargrilling process sets its burgers apart from the rest. Each beef patty is cooked over an open flame allowing high heat to seal in the juices and deliver an unforgettable smoky flavor. The result is a perfectly seared exterior with a tender, juicy center, bringing bold, craveable flavor to every bite.

*Get two Charburgers with Cheese for the price of one Charburger with Cheese. Offer valid from 5/26/25 through 6/1/25. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Other taxes and fees may apply. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for users who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, or in-restaurant. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the CharClub mobile app. Prices and items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Rohnert Park, CA.

SOURCE Habit Burger & Grill

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.