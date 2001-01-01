The Habit Burger Grill Franchise Opportunity

Since its inception in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill has established a respected reputation praised for its award-winning Charburger and its laid-back, welcoming California essence.

The Habit Burger Grill comes equipped with its unique flavor created by chargrilling over an open flame and a diversified menu which appeals to a broad consumer base. In addition to the signature Charburger, The Habit Burger Grill's trend-forward product innovation sets it apart from competitors in the fast-casual space with fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches featuring chargrilled sushi grade ahi, tenderloin steak and chicken and a unique take on classic sides such as tempura green beans, sweet potato and French fries, and onion rings.

The balanced lunch-dinner daypart sales mix works harmoniously alongside a range of store models, including in-line end caps, end cap drive-thrus and free-standing with drive-thrus, all in suburban settings. The brand's flexible footprint provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of real estate models fit for any market, as well as non-traditional venues such as colleges and universities, airports and amusement park complexes.

On the heels of several years of deep investments in technology, and amid a continuing stream of tech-forward innovations, The Habit Burger Grill has solidified its status as a brand built for today and the future, with app and web order sales that soared to nearly 40% of revenues in 2020. The brand's all-access, digital customer experience on social, web, mobile app, kiosks, curbside pick up and email platforms provides a strong business layer, in addition to the excellence of the traditional restaurant experience.

While California expansion remains key for the 300-plus unit company, it is advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets set for several Southeastern and East Coast markets.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing The Habit Burger Grill franchise should possess an entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for the brand, proven business experience with success in restaurant operations, have the dedicated resources and infrastructure to operate restaurants, as well as the ability to source real estate and construction. Candidates should also have access to enough liquid capital for the development of multiple restaurants in a large territory and ideally live and work in the market they wish to develop.