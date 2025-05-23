Potbelly Sandwich Shop to Open in Sarasota, FL

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. – Potbelly announced today the opening of its first new shop in Sarasota, Florida. Opening on Thursday, May 22 the new shop will serve toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-shipped shakes, freshly baked cookies, and other craveable menu options.

To celebrate the opening of the shop, Potbelly of Tamiami Trail will be hosting a Grand Opening event on Thursday, May 22 at 9 AM, with the first 100 customers receiving a complimentary, oven-baked cookie.

The new shop will be owned and operated by Randy Pianin, CEO of Royal Restaurant Group, which currently operates five Potbelly shops in Central Ohio. This will be the Royal Restaurant Group’s first Potbelly shop in Florida. With Pianin’s extensive multi-unit operation restaurant experience, Potbelly on Tamiami Trail is well-positioned to serve the Sarasota community.

“Having operated multiple shops across Central Ohio, we were excited for the opportunity to open in Southwest Florida,” said Pianin. “With its location near Sarasota’s waterfront neighborhoods and busy residential areas, we believe the new shop on Tamiami Trail will become a cherished mealtime destination.”

