 Potbelly Sandwich Shop Franchise Opportunity
Potbelly Sandwich Shop Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $564,050 - $782,700
Royalty Fee: 6% of gross sales
Advertising Fee: 4% of gross sales

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

The Neighborhood Sandwich Shop

We want our customers to feel that we are their "Neighborhood Sandwich Shop" and to tell others about their great Potbelly experience. Our mission is to make people really happy. We're committed to serving simple ingredients done right- toasty warm sandwiches, craveable salads, delicious soup, fresh baked cookies, and hand-dipped milkshakes and smoothies.

Potbelly Franchise exterior

Potbelly lets you leave the world behind for a little while. It's a friendly oasis, a comfy hangout with memorabilia celebrating the local neighborhood. Our "neighborhood shop" mentality means we get to know our regular Potbellians (and their favorite sandwich and toppings).

Leverage your drive

  • Potbelly Franchise Promise One Goal - Our primary goal is to make you as successful as possible as a Potbelly franchise owner.
  • Great Food, Awesome People, Fun Environment - Grow your business with a brand you can really get behind.
  • Tools and Resources - We provide you the tools and resources to support your own personal goals and ambitions.

Sooo... You Want to Own a Potbelly?

Just 8 Simple Steps...

  1. Complete and submit the form
  2. Telephone call with a member of the Potbelly Franchise Team
  3. Attend "Discovery Day" at the Potbelly Support Center in Chicago
  4. Attend your "Day in the Life" in-shop experience
  5. Sign the Potbelly Franchise Agreement and start looking for your shop location
  6. Attend Design & Construction Workshop
  7. Get trained on all things Potbelly
  8. Build your shop and hire your team
Potbelly Franchise interior

Fire up the stove! Your shop is open for business.

