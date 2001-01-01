Potbelly Sandwich Shop Franchise Opportunity

The Neighborhood Sandwich Shop We want our customers to feel that we are their "Neighborhood Sandwich Shop" and to tell others about their great Potbelly experience. Our mission is to make people really happy. We're committed to serving simple ingredients done right- toasty warm sandwiches, craveable salads, delicious soup, fresh baked cookies, and hand-dipped milkshakes and smoothies. Potbelly lets you leave the world behind for a little while. It's a friendly oasis, a comfy hangout with memorabilia celebrating the local neighborhood. Our "neighborhood shop" mentality means we get to know our regular Potbellians (and their favorite sandwich and toppings). Leverage your drive One Goal - Our primary goal is to make you as successful as possible as a Potbelly franchise owner.

- Our primary goal is to make you as successful as possible as a Potbelly franchise owner. Great Food, Awesome People, Fun Environment - Grow your business with a brand you can really get behind.

- Grow your business with a brand you can really get behind. Tools and Resources - We provide you the tools and resources to support your own personal goals and ambitions. Sooo... You Want to Own a Potbelly? Just 8 Simple Steps... Complete and submit the form Telephone call with a member of the Potbelly Franchise Team Attend "Discovery Day" at the Potbelly Support Center in Chicago Attend your "Day in the Life" in-shop experience Sign the Potbelly Franchise Agreement and start looking for your shop location Attend Design & Construction Workshop Get trained on all things Potbelly Build your shop and hire your team Fire up the stove! Your shop is open for business. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.