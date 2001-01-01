Potbelly Sandwich Shop Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$564,050 - $782,700
|Royalty Fee:
|6% of gross sales
|Advertising Fee:
|4% of gross sales
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
The Neighborhood Sandwich Shop
We want our customers to feel that we are their "Neighborhood Sandwich Shop" and to tell others about their great Potbelly experience. Our mission is to make people really happy. We're committed to serving simple ingredients done right- toasty warm sandwiches, craveable salads, delicious soup, fresh baked cookies, and hand-dipped milkshakes and smoothies.
Potbelly lets you leave the world behind for a little while. It's a friendly oasis, a comfy hangout with memorabilia celebrating the local neighborhood. Our "neighborhood shop" mentality means we get to know our regular Potbellians (and their favorite sandwich and toppings).
Leverage your drive
Sooo... You Want to Own a Potbelly?
Just 8 Simple Steps...
Fire up the stove! Your shop is open for business.
