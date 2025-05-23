PrimoHoagies Surpasses Milestone with 125th Franchise Opening

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA, PA – PrimoHoagies is proud to celebrate a major accomplishment with the Grand Opening of its 125th location on Thursday, May 29 in Perkiomenville, PA. Located at 1461 Gravel Pike and owned by Niko DaSilvio, this opening represents more than just a new store—it’s a defining moment in the franchising industry.

“Since becoming CEO in 2019, reaching 125 franchised locations has been a development goal I set my sights on from day one,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies. “This achievement in Perkiomenville is more than just another opening—it’s proof that when you stay committed to quality, tradition, and a relentless work ethic, growth follows. We’re building something really special, and we’re just getting started.”

To celebrate, PrimoHoagies will be giving away 100 FREE Primo Size hoagies to the first guests in line at the Perkiomenville location. After that, all Primo Size hoagies will be just $7 all day—exclusive to PrimoPerks® members.

SOURCE PrimoHoagies

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.