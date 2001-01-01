PrimoHoagies - Italian Specialty Sandwiches Franchise Opportunity

PrimoHoagies: Not Your Average Sandwich Shop Franchise

Welcome to the PrimoHoagies deli franchise opportunity! We are a sub sandwich franchise that specializes in Italian hoagies. Our menu items feature some of the finest meats and cheeses on the market, and our award-winning bread is a fan favorite. PrimoHoagies franchises have been a staple of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, and now we are offering you the opportunity to open a PrimoHoagies sub shop franchise anywhere on the east coast.

Philly Born and Bread

We got our start in south Philadelphia -- sub and sandwich shops were everywhere, but we offered something that helped us stand out from the rest of the pack. Our hoagies are unlike any other, and we quickly became a favorite of Philadelphians. Thousands of people around the area grew up on PrimoHoagies, so much so that a few have wanted to take PrimoHoagies to their new homes in different states. This helped our franchise take off, and since then, our franchise opportunity has grown immensely.

We currently have over 85 franchises in eight states, but there are several opportunities all across the country.

We are a smaller sandwich shop franchise concept, which means that investors have a lot more flexibility in terms of a protected development area, and they have a lot more potential for multi-unit ownership. With multiple units, we've seen franchisees able to build and manage a team within each location they own. If the units continue to grow and see success, owners have been able to create networks of their stores, enjoying greater independence by hiring people for positions like district managers and operations directors to manage the network's day to day.

The Opportunity

As larger chains continue to decline, a sandwich shop franchise opportunity like ours gains more and more appeal for business ownership. Why? Because at PrimoHoagies, we prioritize quality first. This has helped us grow our customer baes since our early days in South Philly. Keep scrolling to learn more about the PrimoHoagies sandwich franchise opportunity!

We got our start in Philadelphia

We got our start in Philadelphia, where Italian sandwiches on a hearty long roll are known as hoagies. There seemed to be hoagie shops on every street corner when we got our start, so we knew we had to create a competitive edge in order for our brand to grow and be successful. Here are a few things that make PrimoHoagies deli franchise opportunities stand out from other sub shop franchises.

The Products

We exceed the usual quality that's seen in sub shop franchises.

Our menu items are made from Thumann's gourmet meats and cheeses, and our bread is award-winning. The quality and consistency of our products cannot be mimicked anywhere else, which makes us a great option for customers searching for a healthy, fresh meal and an even better option for entrepreneurs who are looking for the right sub shop franchise opportunity for them.

The Investment

An investment in a PrimoHoagies sandwich franchise opportunity includes everything you need to get your new business up and running.

We made sure that our investment included things like equipment, supplies, travel expenses (for attending your initial training), the franchise fee, and more. This way, you know approximately how much it is going to cost to open your franchise, unlike with other sandwich franchise opportunities who may leave you guessing. We also added additional working capital to our investment because once you open your doors, you need to have some extra funds to take care of recurring monthly expenses.

The Training and Support

Other great benefits to the PrimoHoagies franchise opportunities are the training and support that you get with one. We have in-person 3-week training course at our state-of-the-art training facility to teach you everything you need to know about PrimoHoagies franchise opportunities and what your role is as a franchisee. Our training is designed to take you from where you are today to a certified PrimoHoagies manager. We also encourage our new franchisees to hire and bring their store manager with them to training. The more of your staff we can train, the smoother your grand opening will be. We will also have our grand opening team at your store for the first week or two of your grand opening. We want to make sure we make the biggest splash possible in your new market for grand opening.

Beyond the initial training, we offer a lot of support to our franchisees. Our 24/7 call center is always there whenever you have a question or need some help with something going on in your franchise. To get you started, we also have grand opening marketing and operational support that get your franchise on people's radar before you open.

The PrimoHoagies Difference

We are different from other sub shop franchises for many reasons. Perhaps the strongest reasons the PrimoHoagies franchise opportunity stands out are our dedication to quality and consistency all over the country. Since we have a strong presence in Philadelphia, not a lot of people outside the Philly area initially knew much about us. As we continued to bring these quality products to customers, there seemed to be more and more interest in the PrimoHoagies concept outside the area. Our hoagies aren't just hoagies ... they're Primo: consisting of the utmost quality.

Our fast-casual concept allows for franchises to open in territories across up and down the east coast. Entrepreneurs don't want to invest in the big brand sub shop franchises because the markets are either already filled or there's just not enough appeal to open the same sub shop franchise that can be seen in almost every town. This is where PrimoHoagies' deli franchise opportunities shine. You can bring a new sandwich shop concept to your community when you invest with us. We have a long history of serving quality hoagies in Philadelphia, which means there is opportunity all over the east coast. Customers who have visited or lived on the East Coast know that PrimoHoagies is the place to go for your subs and sandwiches.

Looking for more information about franchise opportunities with PrimoHoagies? Contact us today to speak with a representative!