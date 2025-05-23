Slim Chickens Expands into Mid-Atlantic Region with 12-Unit Signed Agreement

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // VIRGINIA — Slim Chickens announced today the signing of a 12-unit agreement with Vigario Management Corp., an experienced multi-brand franchise group headquartered in Manassas, Virginia. This deal will bring Slim Chickens restaurants to communities across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, with the first location set to open within the next 12 months.

Led by CEO Andy Cabral, COO David Cabral, and CFO Marylou Vigario, the family-run Vigario Management Corp. brings over 25 years of franchise experience to the Slim Chickens system. The group currently operates 24 Dunkin’ locations and 9 Baskin-Robbins stores, with several additional openings planned this year.

“After selling the chicken restaurants we owned for 11 years, we knew we wanted to get back into the chicken segment — but with the right brand,” said Andy. “When we tried Slim Chickens’ product and met with the team at the finance conference in Las Vegas, it just clicked. The food is outstanding, the culture is strong, and the available markets align with our operational goals. It was a perfect fit.”

In addition to its franchise expertise, Vigario Management Corp. has built vertical integrations across construction, manufacturing, and commercial real estate — giving them a strategic edge in rapid and sustainable development. With deep roots in the region and a strong commitment to community support, the team also plans to continue their philanthropic work, including donations to local food banks, public schools, and organizations like the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Vigario Management team to the Slim Chickens family,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development for Slim Chickens. “Andy, David, and Marylou embody the kind of operational excellence, community engagement, and long-term vision we look for in our multi-unit franchise partners. Their proven success with legacy brands and passion for hospitality will make them tremendous ambassadors as they break into new markets and grow the Slim Chickens brand across the mid-Atlantic.”

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.