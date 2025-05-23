Zaxbys Signs Multi-Unit Development Agreement for Baltimore, MD

Award-Winning Chicken Franchise to Open New Restaurants on the East Coast in the Coming Years

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE, MD– Zaxbys™, the rapidly expanding Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its quality Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is bringing its Southern charm to the East Coast. The brand has recently signed an agreement with Baltimore-based franchising group, Lattakia Group LLC, to develop four new locations, with plans for sites across Baltimore and Howard counties.

With seven years of franchising experience, a strong background in the food service industry, and family roots in the area, Lattakia Group LLC is passionate about bringing Zaxbys to Baltimore. Their deep connection to the local community fuels their excitement to introduce Zaxbys signature menu items and offer a new dining option to the region.

“We believe strongly in Zaxbys mission to deliver high-quality food that truly resonates with guests,” said a representative of Lattakia Group LLC. “The brand’s dedication to quality and its focus on community perfectly aligns with our own values. We’re excited to introduce this beloved concept to our hometown in the coming years and to help create a dining experience that brings people together while contributing to local growth.”

The East Coast is a priority for Zaxbys growth strategy in 2025, and this Baltimore agreement is a significant step forward in expanding the brand’s presence. In addition to the four locations planned for Baltimore, Zaxbys is also developing plans for locations in Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and most recently, New York City. Lattakia Group LLC is currently eyeing communities throughout Baltimore, including Nottingham, Rosedale, Glen Burnie, and Ellicott City.

“Baltimore offers an incredible opportunity for us, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Lattakia Group LLC, a dedicated and experienced local team,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys. “With their proven franchising success and deep community ties, we’re confident they’ll help us introduce Zaxbys to local residents and support our continued momentum across the area. This marks the beginning of our presence in Baltimore and nearby communities.”

Zaxbys has been serving up its signature sauces and bold flavors since its inception in 1990. Beloved for its 12 signature sauces and Chicken Fingerz™, Zaxbys has become a standout chicken concept in the QSR industry, growing to more than 970 locations across the U.S. The brand’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it numerous industry accolades, including recognition in Franchise Times’ 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List, QSR Magazine’s 2024 Top 50 Fast-Food Chains, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Newsweek. With a strong leadership team and a focus on long-term, sustainable growth, Zaxbys continues to stay true to its mission of delivering mouthwatering food and memorable experiences to its loyal fanbase.

For more information about Zaxbys and the franchise opportunity, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbys.com/franchise.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 970 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

