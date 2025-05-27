Broken Yolk Café to Open New Location in Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Lake Havasu City to Welcome First Broken Yolk Café Location by Early Fall

New Expansion Led by San Diego-Based Franchise Partners with Deep Ties to the Brand and Market

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ – Broken Yolk Café, one of the restaurant industry’s leading breakfast and brunch franchise concepts, announces plans to open its first location in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Set to debut in the early fall of this year, the expansion marks a strategic move into a market whose consumers are already familiar with the brand, its innovative menu selection, upbeat culture and design, and focus on guest hospitality.

Alongside his business partner, Lake Havasu will mark the 8th Broken Yolk Cafe owned and operated by Nick Harris, a seasoned multi-unit franchisee with a strong presence across Southern California. Based out of San Diego with over 20 years of experience in hospitality and real estate, Harris's team is driven by a people-first approach to business. The decision to expand into Lake Havasu was fueled in part by the area’s growing population, as well as its being a popular cross-section for visitors traveling from three of the brand’s largest territories - SoCal, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

“Lake Havasu has always felt like a second home to so many people from Southern California, Vegas, and Phoenix — communities that have experienced the flavors and hospitality that make Broken Yolk Café a resounding success,” said Nick Harris, Multi-Unit Franchisee. “That’s what makes this such a natural fit. The community here already knows and loves the brand, and there’s genuine excitement around having a familiar place to gather for great food and drinks. We’re proud to bring our signature breakfast experience to a city that already feels like home and look forward to continuing our growth with a brand that reflects our values and long-term vision.”

According to the IFA Economic Outlook Report, franchise growth in the Southwest is expected to outpace the rest of the U.S. in 2025, with output projected to rise by 8.5%, driven by business-friendly policies and a lower cost of living. Broken Yolk Café’s expansion aligns with this trend, given their focus on partnering with multi-unit franchisees in key territories across the Southwest region – and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to see our continued growth in Arizona, especially in a market with as much traveler appeal as Lake Havasu,” said John Gelastopoulos, CEO and President of Broken Yolk Café. “This opening marks our fifth franchise location in the state, which I’d say reflects the warm welcome our brand has received from communities across Arizona.”

For more information and to keep up with the latest happenings, follow Broken Yolk Café on Instagram @brokenyolkcafe and visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

About the Broken Yolk Café

Since making its Pacific Beach debut back in 1979, Broken Yolk Café has grown to become a leading franchise in the restaurant industry’s breakfast and lunch category, with 41 locations across the country. Known for its scratch-made ingredients, generous portion sizes, and inviting atmosphere, Broken Yolk Café prides itself on creating unique and lasting experiences for families, friends, and foodies wanting to enjoy life on the sunnyside. For more information on the brand’s franchise opportunities, please take a moment to visit https://www.thebrokenyolkcafe.com/franchising/.

SOURCE Broken Yolk Café

###

Media Contact:

Bianca Thiros

847.945.1300 ext. 288

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.