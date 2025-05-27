Hand & Stone Strengthens Florida Presence with New Sunrise-Sawgrass Spa

Local Business Owners Bring Premium Self-Care Services to More Florida Residents

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // SUNRISE, Fla. – Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Hand & Stone), the leading provider of professional massage and skincare services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Sunrise, conveniently situated at 10111 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The Sunrise-Sawgrass spa will offer the full range of Hand & Stone’s signature services, including therapeutic massage, facial treatments, and wellness-focused skincare programs.

The new location is owned and operated by seasoned Hand & Stone franchisees James Egan, Sunitee Singh, and Dr. J. Paul Singh, three passionate wellness advocates continuing the brand’s mission to make high-quality spa experiences more accessible for Broward County.

Egan is a former senior executive in the grocery industry with nearly 30 years of leadership experience and currently owns and operates several Hand & Stone locations across Florida, including spas in Davie, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, and Fort Myers. Beyond opening the Sunrise-Sawgrass location, Egan is continuing to grow his Hand & Stone footprint in Florida, with plans to open a second Fort Lauderdale spa and expand into Venice Beach, FL.

“I joined Hand & Stone because I truly believe in the power of massage and facial services,” said James Egan, owner of the new Sunrise-Sawgrass location. “Massage helped me manage stress, ease pain, and improve my sleep during my time in a high-pressure executive role. I’ve also come to understand how essential a consistent skincare routine can be to overall health and well-being. Helping people feel refreshed, confident, and healthier through our services is incredibly rewarding—it’s inspiring to be part of a brand that genuinely improves the lives of our community.”

Sunitee and Dr. J. Paul Singh are husband-and-wife entrepreneurs with a strong background in healthcare and business ownership. Dr. Singh is a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 30 years of private practice experience and a former Cleveland Clinic physician and associate professor. After running a successful private medical practice in Tennessee for over a decade, the couple moved back home to South Florida and were drawn to the accessibility and consistency of Hand & Stone’s services. They opened their first spa in Weston in 2018 and since then, they’ve expanded to Coral Springs and Hollywood, with Sunrise-Sawgrass marking their fourth location. Deeply rooted in the community, the Singhs are passionate about making wellness a monthly priority and are actively involved in local events and organizations, including the Sunrise Chamber of Commerce.

“Our goal has always been to make self-care a consistent and accessible part of everyday life,” said Sunitee Singh. “Having grown up in Southeast Florida, it’s incredibly meaningful to now bring this wellness experience to the community. We’re proud to offer a space where people can prioritize their health and well-being close to home.”

Hand & Stone introduces high-quality professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages to Sunrise. Clients can also enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and best-in-class facials, tailored to individual needs and specific skin concerns. With a wide range of services available for women, men, and teens, the new spa provides a personalized experience for every guest.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the Sunrise-Sawgrass location offers advanced skincare and spa services that integrate cutting-edge technologies to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include Diamond Glow facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial, Microdermabrasion and LED Phototherapy facial, as well as innovations such as CBD oil enhancements, and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica® and Image.

Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and licensed massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to extraordinary guest experiences has translated into unparalleled expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing educational resources for all team members. At Hand & Stone Sunrise-Sawgrass, guests have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing, and comfortable environment.

The Sunrise-Sawgrass location will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information about Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, services, or to schedule an appointment, call (954) 910-2900 or visit https://handandstone.com/locations/sunrise-sawgrass/.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by John Marco, a dedicated physical therapist with a vision to make high-quality wellness services accessible to everyone. Today, with over 650 locations across 38 states and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to set the standard in the spa industry. From therapeutic massages to advanced skincare treatments, the brand delivers exceptional, customized wellness experiences. By partnering with trusted names like Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, Hand & Stone ensures every client receives top-tier quality. In addition to providing great service, Hand & Stone was recognized by CXcellence in 2024 for its outstanding customer-centric culture. The brand has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for a decade, coming in first in the spa category several times. For more information on Hand & Stone Spa services, visit https://handandstone.com/. For information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

