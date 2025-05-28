Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brews Up Big News in Louisville: 3-Unit Signed Agreement

Premium Hawaiian Coffee and Aloha Spirit Set to Make Waves in Derby City in Early 2026

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOUISVILLE, KY – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise celebrated for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connection, adventurous spirit, and vibrant café experience, announces a three-unit signed agreement in Louisville. With the first coffee shop slated to open in early 2026, Bad Ass Coffee is steadfast in establishing a strong Kentucky presence.

Behind the Derby City deal are husband-wife duo Daniel and Nicole Lenhardt. Originally from Austria, Daniel’s professional background lies in the sports and healthcare industries, focusing on business development, client relationship management, and optimization. Nicole, native to Louisville, is an established nurse with a passion for caring for others. A former D1 field hockey player for the University of Pennsylvania, Nicole also coaches for her high school alma mater’s field hockey team. After settling in Louisville, the couple began expanding their family, raising two young daughters and pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams. They were first introduced to Bad Ass Coffee in Maui on their honeymoon, and after many visits back just for the coffee, they knew they wanted to franchise with the brand to bring the Aloha spirit to Louisville.

“When we began our franchising journey, we did a lot of research across a wide variety of industries, but once we stepped into a Bad Ass Coffee, we immediately knew this was the partnership for us,” said Daniel Lenhardt. “Louisville is a foodie community, and the locals here are very knowledgeable about their food and coffee, so in bringing Bad Ass Coffee to the city, we know we’re meeting that demand for high-quality food and beverages. The vibrant and inviting energy that Bad Ass Coffee offers is something that will be unique in Louisville, and we can’t wait to share the spirit of Aloha with our community.”

Passionate about offering an “alternative space” for people, the duo has a deep appreciation for coffee culture. Having experienced the cafés in Europe, they recognized the value in Bad Ass Coffee’s goal of bringing Hawaii’s coffee culture and Aloha Spirit to the Mainland. With site selection underway, their first of three Louisville locations is slated to open in the beginning of 2026.

“The Lenhardts exemplify everything we look for in partners that become ‘ohana (family) – they are ambitious, enthusiastic, and stubborn in their pursuit for perfection,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We’re not only excited to welcome Daniel and Nicole to our ‘ohana, but thrilled with their choice of the Louisville, KY market as it continues to provide a natural extension of the Bad Ass Coffee brand presence already established in Lexington, KY, and represents another strategic step forward toward a nationwide footprint.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. Bad Ass Coffee sources its premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Kauai, and Maui. Beyond Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee offers a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

As Bad Ass Coffee continues to grow, its focus remains on partnering with franchisees who share the brand’s dedication to responsible expansion and delivering premium experiences, while honoring the brand’s stubborn personality with a wink of fun.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40 locations in the U.S. and 100+ additional locations in development, the brand serves a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Media Contact:

Maeve Devitt

847.945.1300 ext. 224

[email protected]

