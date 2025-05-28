Del Taco Names Champion and Mediaspot as Agencies of Record

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAKE FOREST, Calif. – Del Taco has selected Champion and Mediaspot as its agencies of record, tapping into the strengths of both firms to elevate its brand visibility and drive continued momentum. Champion will lead public relations and digital media initiatives, while Mediaspot will oversee media strategy, planning and buying.

Del Taco has cultivated a loyal following by offering high-quality menu items at an accessible price. From fresh-grilled chicken and house-made guacamole to its signature tacos and burritos, the brand remains committed to delivering great taste and consistent budget-friendly value. Both Champion and Mediaspot will support these ongoing efforts to highlight Del Taco’s commitment to quality, value and menu innovation.

“At Del Taco, we’ve always believed in giving guests more than they expect — bold flavors, real ingredients and unbeatable value," said Sarah McAloon, Chief Administrative Officer at Del Taco. “Partnering with Champion and Mediaspot allows us to tell that story in ways that resonate across multiple platforms. Together, we’re not just selling delicious meals; we’re sharing our mission to redefine what fast food can be.”

Champion’s strategic approach blends creative storytelling with data-driven insights to showcase Del Taco’s unique fusion of American and Mexican flavors. Through local, national and trade media outreach, user-generated content, engaging influencer collaborations and loyalty program promotions, Champion is helping drive Del Taco’s continued success in 2025 and beyond.

“Del Taco has created something truly special — crave-worthy food, passionate fans and a strong foundation for growth,” said Eric Spiritas, principal at Champion. “Our goal is to build on that momentum, ensuring consumers and media can’t overlook the brand’s relentless innovation and authenticity. It’s a privilege to work alongside the Del Taco team, driving results and expanding the brand’s presence.”

Mediaspot brings decades of media expertise to the partnership. Founded in 1991 by Arthur Yelsey and Kathy McLaughlin, Mediaspot is an independent media agency based in Corona Del Mar, California. With a deep-rooted philosophy of applying technology and personalized service to build brands, Mediaspot has led media strategy, planning and buying for a wide array of industries — including restaurants, retail, healthcare, entertainment, consumer packaged goods, events, insurance, financial services and political sectors.

“Del Taco has built a powerful brand rooted in flavor, quality and customer loyalty,” said Arthur Yelsey, principal at Mediaspot. “We’re excited to bring our decades of media expertise to the table, helping elevate Del Taco’s visibility across all channels. By leveraging targeted media strategies and innovative planning, we’re confident we can drive even greater success and growth for this already impressive brand.”

Mediaspot’s in-house team delivers comprehensive capabilities across audio, video, digital, print, out-of-home and sponsorship channels. Its notable long-term clients include Pacific Life, NewsNation and CBS Domestic Television.

Champion has a strong, long-term track record in the food and beverage, technology and CPG sectors, working with leading brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Handel’s Ice Cream, Twin Peaks, Golden Corral, Western Son Vodka and Tide Cleaners. Now in its 23rd year, the integrated agency continues to help brands grow through strategic communications, digital engagement and a multi-channel approach that ensures their stories are seen, heard and remembered.

With Champion and Mediaspot at the helm, Del Taco is positioned to reach new audiences and reinforce its mission of delivering bold flavor, real ingredients and unbeatable value.

SOURCE Del Taco

###

