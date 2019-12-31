Del Taco Franchise Opportunity

A Fresh Franchise Opportunity!

Del Taco's unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican Quick-service segment presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently delivering industry leading results.

Led by an experienced executive team, Del Taco's established brand legacy, proven business model, creative marketing strategies, and solid company financials offer franchisees the support systems and resources needed to establish, manage, and grow their business.

With more than 50% of the brand's restaurants being company owned, or more than 300 units and growing, Del Taco corporate has skin in the game, so franchisees can be assured that we care about the same bottom-line profits as they do, which is somewhat atypical for a franchisee driven system. Our motto is, "One Team, One Voice, Trusted Partners." This is a partnership and we are in this together with our franchisees.

As one of the nation's leading QSR brands within the Mexican segment, Del Taco's potential for growth is tremendous. Our average unit volumes rank among the highest within the Mexican food segment of the quick serve industry. When Del Taco expands into new markets, it is remarkable how many consumers are familiar with the brand, know the menu and remember the last time they ate at Del Taco. It's no surprise Del Taco outperforms competitors. As you contemplate your potential business venture, take advantage of this opportunity to leverage the Del Taco Brand, smart systems and history of success.

Growth of Epic Proportions

With over 50 years of proven success, Del Taco is growing its franchise and company-owned restaurant presence and continues to operate more than half of the system's restaurants, which provides the brand with a true understanding of the right business model and the right location. Backed by a strong Franchise Development team, Del Taco is aggressively seeking qualified franchisees to grow in existing and new markets across the country.

With an experienced, trusted leadership team and a proven business model that sets up our franchisees for success, Del Taco is prepared to combine your passion and expertise with a brand on the move. With a Del Taco expanding rapidly across the country and offering exclusive development territories available throughout the U.S. for qualified candidates, the time is now to contact Del Taco to discuss your area of interest.

Reasons To Invest

Proven performance and demand in new markets supported with creative marketing efforts

Opportunity to grow your wealth with a brand on the rise

Second leading brand in the fast-growing Mexican QSR category*

7 consecutive years of Franchisee AUV growth**

Positioned for continual growth with a compelling QSR+ proposition that resonates with consumers

Broad customer base appeal with innovative, fresh menu offerings

Strong, proven operations and support for more than 596 restaurants in 15 states

Exclusive development territories available across the country***

Support of a dynamic investor board, experienced leadership team, and strong company financials

Company average unit sales of $1,553,546 and growing****

26.3% operating profit of $408,809****

The combination of a strong balance sheet and solid unit economics fueling our growth

** Figures are for freestanding franchisee-owned restaurants. In FY 2013, 101 or 44% had average sales =$1,075,499; in FY 2014, 95 or 43% had average sales = $1,145,937; in FY 2015 97 or 43% had average sales = $1,222,865; in FY 2016, 95 or 43% had average sales = $1,316,732; in FY 2017, 98 or 44% had average sales = $1,350,566; in FY 2018, 100 or 44% had average sales = $1,404,461 and FY 2019, 99 or 43% had average sales = $1,414,604. See Item 19 of our May 2020 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. There is no assurance that you will do as well, a new franchisee's results may differ from the represented results.

***See 2020 FDD for details.

****Figures reflect the average sales and operating figures of all freestanding company-operated Del Taco restaurants that have been in operation for at least one year. At the end of our most recent fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, we had a total of 300 company-owned restaurants. Of those, 293 constitute freestanding restaurants and 273 of which we have operated for more than one year. In fiscal year 2019, of the 273 restaurants, 132 restaurants (48%) had sales in excess of the $1,553,546 average and 140 restaurants (51%) had operating profit before rent and real estate taxes in excess of the $408,809 average. The company-owned Del Taco restaurants operate in Arizona (3), California (216), Georgia (10), Nevada (37) and Oklahoma (7). A new franchisee's results may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will do as well and you must accept that risk.

Training and Support

Our leadership team, brand legacy and proven business model offer our franchisees the personal support, systems and resources needed to help establish manage and grow their business. From referring financing sources, site selection assistance and construction oversight to extensive hands-on management and crew training, new store opening support and robust marketing materials, our assistance doesn't end when you open your doors. Our professional and experience support team also provides:

New store opening and regional field trainers to open your restaurant strong

Ongoing management/crew training and interactive on-line manuals to support your operations

Dedicated franchise business consultant provides operations and financial coaching and is your key point of contact

State-of-the-art POS systems to help franchisees track business indicators

24-hour technical support help desk and customer comment line

Restaurant Audit team protects brand standards and gives hands on coaching & guidance

Dedicated field marketing manager and local store marketing toolbox, including community-based programs, provide assistance in growing your business

Procurement & Distribution team ensures brand protection, food safety, continuous availability of ingredients, and lowest possible costs

Strong Franchisee Relationships

At Del Taco, franchisee success is very important. By employing a methodical approach to operations that includes ongoing menu innovation, value pricing and marketing support at a local level, franchisees can expect to be armed with all the tools they need for business success. Our operations philosophy is: ONE TEAM, ONE VOICE, TRUSTED PARTNERS! Learn more from some of our bold Del Taco franchisees.