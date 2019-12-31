Del Taco Franchise Opportunity
It's one of the best and most rewarding business decisions I've ever made.
The Del Taco leadership team is terrific. You won't find a better group of people running a restaurant company in the U.S.; there's no doubt in my mind.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$859,700 - $2,116,500
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, IN, KS, KY, MI, MO, MT, NC, OH, OK, OR, SC, TN, WA, WY
|
A Fresh Franchise Opportunity!
Del Taco's unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican Quick-service segment presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently delivering industry leading results.
Led by an experienced executive team, Del Taco's established brand legacy, proven business model, creative marketing strategies, and solid company financials offer franchisees the support systems and resources needed to establish, manage, and grow their business.
With more than 50% of the brand's restaurants being company owned, or more than 300 units and growing, Del Taco corporate has skin in the game, so franchisees can be assured that we care about the same bottom-line profits as they do, which is somewhat atypical for a franchisee driven system. Our motto is, "One Team, One Voice, Trusted Partners." This is a partnership and we are in this together with our franchisees.
As one of the nation's leading QSR brands within the Mexican segment, Del Taco's potential for growth is tremendous. Our average unit volumes rank among the highest within the Mexican food segment of the quick serve industry. When Del Taco expands into new markets, it is remarkable how many consumers are familiar with the brand, know the menu and remember the last time they ate at Del Taco. It's no surprise Del Taco outperforms competitors. As you contemplate your potential business venture, take advantage of this opportunity to leverage the Del Taco Brand, smart systems and history of success.
Growth of Epic Proportions
With over 50 years of proven success, Del Taco is growing its franchise and company-owned restaurant presence and continues to operate more than half of the system's restaurants, which provides the brand with a true understanding of the right business model and the right location. Backed by a strong Franchise Development team, Del Taco is aggressively seeking qualified franchisees to grow in existing and new markets across the country.
With an experienced, trusted leadership team and a proven business model that sets up our franchisees for success, Del Taco is prepared to combine your passion and expertise with a brand on the move. With a Del Taco expanding rapidly across the country and offering exclusive development territories available throughout the U.S. for qualified candidates, the time is now to contact Del Taco to discuss your area of interest.
Reasons To Invest
** Figures are for freestanding franchisee-owned restaurants. In FY 2013, 101 or 44% had average sales =$1,075,499; in FY 2014, 95 or 43% had average sales = $1,145,937; in FY 2015 97 or 43% had average sales = $1,222,865; in FY 2016, 95 or 43% had average sales = $1,316,732; in FY 2017, 98 or 44% had average sales = $1,350,566; in FY 2018, 100 or 44% had average sales = $1,404,461 and FY 2019, 99 or 43% had average sales = $1,414,604. See Item 19 of our May 2020 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. There is no assurance that you will do as well, a new franchisee's results may differ from the represented results.
Training and Support
Our leadership team, brand legacy and proven business model offer our franchisees the personal support, systems and resources needed to help establish manage and grow their business. From referring financing sources, site selection assistance and construction oversight to extensive hands-on management and crew training, new store opening support and robust marketing materials, our assistance doesn't end when you open your doors. Our professional and experience support team also provides:
Strong Franchisee Relationships
At Del Taco, franchisee success is very important. By employing a methodical approach to operations that includes ongoing menu innovation, value pricing and marketing support at a local level, franchisees can expect to be armed with all the tools they need for business success. Our operations philosophy is: ONE TEAM, ONE VOICE, TRUSTED PARTNERS! Learn more from some of our bold Del Taco franchisees.
