Hammer & Nails Opens 50th Location, Partners with UFC Legend Urijah Faber as Brand Ambassador

Franchise redefines men’s grooming by providing a tailored experience for the modern man

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Hammer & Nails, the elevated grooming experience built for modern men, is about to open its 50th franchise location in Nolensville, Tennessee. In celebration of this milestone—and to fuel its next phase of national expansion—the brand has partnered with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, who joins as a brand ambassador and franchise investor.

Faber, a former UFC fighter and founder of Team Alpha Male, a top-performing martial arts gym in Sacramento, knows firsthand the importance of discipline, recovery, and self-care. Impressed by the Hammer & Nails concept, he invested in a shop in Sacramento and now encourages men to treat grooming as an essential part of their wellness routine.

“Taking care of yourself is part of being a competitor,” said Faber. “Hammer & Nails is all about helping guys feel their best and show up with confidence—whether they’re training, recovering, or just living life. That’s what drew me to the brand. It’s not just grooming, it’s a mindset.”

Hammer & Nails is redefining the men’s grooming industry with a full-service experience designed for those who value quality, confidence, and comfort. Services include precision haircuts, shaves, classic hand and foot care, and the brand’s signature whiskey-infused foot treatment—all delivered in a masculine, design-forward environment where self-care is viewed as strength, not luxury.

With a proven membership model that fuels retention and recurring visits, Hammer & Nails continues to grow rapidly. Since its founding in 2016, the brand has emerged as a go-to destination for men who take pride in how they show up. Its franchise network is now accelerating across the country.

“We’re redefining what men expect from grooming, and the momentum is real,” said Aaron Meyers, CEO of Hammer & Nails. “Opening our 50th franchise is just the beginning. We anticipate doubling our footprint by the end of 2026.”

To support that expansion, the company recently appointed Amanda Grissom as Director of Brand Growth. In this role, Grissom will oversee brand awareness, lead generation, and franchise development marketing. She is also responsible for managing consumer campaigns, agency partnerships, national events, and driving digital strategy to support both local shops and franchise sales.

By the end of 2026, new Hammer & Nails locations are expected to open in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails is transforming how men experience grooming. Every shop is intentionally designed to offer premium haircuts, shaves, classic hand and foot care, and its signature whiskey-infused foot treatment—all in a stylish space built for comfort and confidence. Founded in 2016, the brand is expanding rapidly through franchising. To learn more, visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com. For franchise opportunities, visit hammerandnailsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Hammer & Nails

###

Media Contact:

Lauren Witt

817-721-5576

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.