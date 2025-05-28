MassageLuXe Celebrates Grand Opening in Draper, Utah on May 29

Local Entrepreneurs Travis and Erica Ferran Expand Spa Footprint with Third Utah Location

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // DRAPER, Utah – MassageLuXe, a premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, announces the grand opening of its new location in Draper on Thursday, May 29. The new spa, located at 1144 E Draper Parkway, marks the third Utah location for local business owners Travis and Erica Ferran, who first brought the brand to the state in 2021.

To celebrate, MassageLuXe Draper will host a grand opening event from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house tours, complimentary chair massages, free skin analysis, music, delicious refreshments, and giveaways. The first 40 guests will receive a complimentary gift bag, and the winner of the special 3-month membership will be unveiled during the event.

The Ferrans opened Utah’s first MassageLuXe in South Jordan, followed by a second location in Saratoga Springs last fall. Their newest spa in Draper continues their commitment to making wellness accessible and luxurious across the region.

“For us, this is personal,” said Travis Ferran, co-owner of the Draper MassageLuXe. “Erica and I are passionate about wellness and have seen firsthand how MassageLuXe helps people feel their best—physically and mentally. We’re proud to keep expanding in Utah and to open our doors to the Draper community.”

MassageLuXe provides a full range of therapeutic services delivered by licensed professionals in a calming, upscale environment. With a focus on both relaxation and recovery, the brand continues to grow as more individuals prioritize self-care and holistic health.

“Expanding into Draper represents a significant milestone for our brand as we continue to meet the demand for accessible, high-quality wellness services,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “Travis and Erica have proven to be outstanding ambassadors for the brand, and their dedication to delivering exceptional service is evident in every location they open.”

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.



For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 96 locations across 20 states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

SOURCE MassageLuXe

###

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.