Perspire Sauna Studio Expands South Bay Presence with Three-Unit Deal

Nation's Leading Infrared and Red-Light Sauna Franchise to Debut in Cupertino, Morgan Hill and Los Gatos in 2025

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. – Perspire Sauna Studio, the country’s largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, is bringing its personalized wellness experience to California’s South Bay through a three-unit development deal. The brand will open studios in Cupertino, Morgan Hill, and Los Gatos, introducing the community to the science-backed health benefits of infrared sauna and red-light therapy.

The new studios will be owned and operated by Michael Payne, a longtime South Bay resident with a background in construction and real estate, along with his business partner, who brings extensive experience in supply chain management and a deep passion for health and wellness. Together, the duo combines a strong entrepreneurial spirit with complementary business expertise to deliver Perspire’s luxury, science-backed wellness model to their local community.

“As people of color, my business partner and I were both drawn to Perspire’s authentic commitment to inclusivity,” said Payne. “It means a lot to see a wellness brand that represents and respects diverse communities. Combine that with the clean, modern design and science-backed guest experience, and we knew this was the right brand to introduce to the South Bay.”

With backgrounds that span tech, logistics, real estate, and construction, Michael and his business partner have long shared a goal of opening a franchise business that supports holistic health. After discovering Perspire Sauna Studio and experiencing its benefits firsthand, they were drawn to the brand’s modern yet approachable studio model, clean and luxurious feel, and commitment to accessibility and inclusivity – an important factor in their decision to invest.

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:

Preventative wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality’s full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that’s making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

“California remains a key growth market for Perspire, and we’re thrilled to welcome Michael and his team to our growing franchise system,” said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. “Their passion for wellness and connection to the South Bay community reflect our mission to make science-backed, holistic health more accessible and inclusive than ever.”

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in diversifying their portfolios. To learn more about the brand’s franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder and CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision to make the world a healthier place by making wellness more accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with more than 80 open studios around the U.S.

