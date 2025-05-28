Pizza Factory Announces Silver Springs Location Reopening

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. – Pizza Factory announced today its Silver Springs location has officially reopened under new ownership. The restaurant is nicely situated at 1080 US-95.

A grand reopening event is set for May 31 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. The special day will be filled with several promotions for the first 50 people in line, including a free Pizza Factory shirt, a free small pizza, and the chance to win free pizza for a year. Additionally, $20 extra-large three-topping pizzas will be available throughout the day.

Long-time franchisees, the Lombardi family - spearheaded by Eric Lombardi, Director of Sites for Pizza Factory, and his wife, Maren Lombardi - are proud to reboot the highly anticipated Silver Springs location. With a deep-rooted passion and experience with the brand, the Lombardis continue to touch communities across Nevada and California, bringing family and long-time team members along for the ride. Eric, who also owns locations in Fallon (operated by Neal Way), Fernley (operated by Sarah Brown), and Loomis (operated by Patrick Lombardi), has welcomed seasoned employees into leadership roles as the brand expands. Adding to the existing stores in Lyon County, the Silver Springs destination is operated by Eric Campos and Alexandra Lombardi; together, this team is eager to bring the Awesome Pizza Factory experience back to the neighborhood and beyond.

“Over the decades, Pizza Factory has presented me with so many enriching opportunities,” said Lombardi, who has been with Pizza Factory for 40 years. “With a strong presence already established across Nevada, Pizza Factory has long been a beloved part of the community. Recognizing the growing demand for our premium pizzas in Silver Springs, we’re looking forward to bringing our signature quality and hometown hospitality back to the neighborhood. It's incredibly fulfilling to continue serving the people who have supported us."

With a strong background in helping new and existing franchisees with site selection, development, and execution, Lombardi is prepared to usher in a new era for the Silver Springs Pizza Factory. The brand has become a staple in key communities across the West Coast, and Lombardi’s efforts—both at the corporate level and on-site—have played a pivotal role in strengthening community connections, ensuring operational excellence, and upholding Pizza Factory’s reputation for quality and service.

“Having known Eric for decades, I can’t imagine anyone better suited to bring our brand back to Silver Springs,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “He’s experienced, knows the brand inside and out, and is passionate about bringing our family-oriented establishment back to the community. We’re all looking forward to seeing this location flourish under his leadership.”

The Silver Springs location features Pizza Factory’s signature menu, including fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, salads, and more, served in a family-friendly setting. The restaurant also offers catering services, providing a convenient option for events and gatherings. As part of its continued growth, Pizza Factory offers flexible prototypes for franchisees, ranging from compact delivery and curbside models to larger dine-in spaces with dining sections, arcade areas, banquet rooms, and big-screen TVs.

With this reopening in Silver Springs, Pizza Factory continues its mission of bringing its high-quality offerings and community-driven values to more hometowns across the country. Known for its “We Toss ’Em, They’re Awesome” motto, Pizza Factory remains a staple in over 100 towns, delivering great food and an inviting atmosphere.

