Pizza Factory Franchise Opportunity

Create a legacy business for your family with a Pizza Factory restaurant. Learn more about our profitable and rewarding hometown franchise opportunity. Our Story From our humble beginnings in 1978 to present day with more than 100 restaurants nationwide, Pizza Factory stays true to its roots. Our philosophy is simple: go into towns to become part of the fabric of the community. These towns have been our lifeblood since we began franchising in 1985, and we’ve stayed true to our values and product. All of our food – pizza, pasta, salad - is made fresh on site, including our pizza dough, meat sauce and never-frozen toppings. Our Lifestyle Pizza Factory franchisees are living the good life in a casual atmosphere that’s free of the limits of the rat race. A genuine work-life balance creates a wave of independence for franchisees and their families that naturally overflows into the community. Our franchisees love their customers and the social aspect of being a pillar in the community. The collaboration between our family of franchisees occurs on every level, from sharing best practices to celebrating milestones. Community Leaders Each Pizza Factory franchisee plays an important role in his or her own neighborhood as a community leader. From sponsoring sports leagues and school nights to donating pizzas and fundraising events, Pizza Factory franchisees are truly awesome – donating a helping hand to those who need it. Flexible Build Options Traditional Dine-In / Party Model: Our Pizza Factory dine-in restaurant is great in small and suburban communities and includes a large dining room, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big screen TVs throughout. Our traditional dine-in party model serves pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, and salads and typically includes a salad bar and lunch buffet. We also serve a selection of wines and local craft beers. In addition, this model includes delivery and carry-out revenue. It usually varies in size from 2,500-4,000 square feet square feet.

Traditional dine-in model: A smaller take on our party model, with the omission of our party room and arcade spaces, this model allows for a more casual dining feel. This model still offers the big screen TV's, selection of wines and local craft beers and includes delivery and carry-out revenue. It usually varies in size from 1,500-2,500 square feet square feet.

Express – Delivery/carry-out model: Perfect for a variety of markets, this streamlined operation is optimized for delivery and carry-out revenue. The Express offers limited to no seating and the option of a reduced menu. The typical square footage is 1,000-1,500 square feet