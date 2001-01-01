Pizza Factory Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$90,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$20,000
|Total Investment:
|$308,000 - $552,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|3%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Create a legacy business for your family with a Pizza Factory restaurant. Learn more about our profitable and rewarding hometown franchise opportunity.
Our Story
From our humble beginnings in 1978 to present day with more than 100 restaurants nationwide, Pizza Factory stays true to its roots. Our philosophy is simple: go into towns to become part of the fabric of the community. These towns have been our lifeblood since we began franchising in 1985, and we’ve stayed true to our values and product. All of our food – pizza, pasta, salad - is made fresh on site, including our pizza dough, meat sauce and never-frozen toppings.
Our Lifestyle
Pizza Factory franchisees are living the good life in a casual atmosphere that’s free of the limits of the rat race. A genuine work-life balance creates a wave of independence for franchisees and their families that naturally overflows into the community. Our franchisees love their customers and the social aspect of being a pillar in the community. The collaboration between our family of franchisees occurs on every level, from sharing best practices to celebrating milestones.
Community Leaders
Each Pizza Factory franchisee plays an important role in his or her own neighborhood as a community leader. From sponsoring sports leagues and school nights to donating pizzas and fundraising events, Pizza Factory franchisees are truly awesome – donating a helping hand to those who need it.
Flexible Build Options
