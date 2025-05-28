Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with New Location in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // UNITED KINGDOM — Slim Chickens announced today a new location in Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Dudley. The opening is spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets.

“We’re excited to offer our cooked-to-order, high-quality chicken tenders to Merry Hill – a vibrant and well-established retail destination,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to partner with experienced multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group, who share our vision for expanding Slim Chickens’ presence in the UK and beyond while maintaining our commitment to quality food and Southern hospitality.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

