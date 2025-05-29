Barberitos Expands in Florida with 7-Unit Development Agreement

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Barberitos has signed a 7-unit development agreement to grow in the Tampa/St. Pete market.

Leading this expansion is Matt O'Neill, a Tampa Bay native and experienced restaurant operator and entrepreneur. In 2024, he opened his first Barberitos in Tampa – the second location in the state. With a second location underway and a new agreement signed to develop seven more, O’Neill is accelerating Barberitos’ growth across the Tampa/St. Pete market.

“I visited a Barberitos more than a decade ago and saw the potential for the concept in Tampa,” said O’Neill. “Tampa Bay is one of Florida’s most promising growth markets, and I’m confident it’s the right place to scale the brand.”

O'Neill brings vast experience in restaurant operations. He developed his own restaurant concept and held corporate roles at Zaxby’s and Einstein Bagels, where he focused on launching new locations and improving underperforming units. He also co-owns a private equity firm with his brother, specializing in hospitality and retail, and serves on Barberitos’ Franchise Advisory Council.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Matt as he expands Barberitos’ presence in high-potential markets such as Tampa/St. Pete,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks.

