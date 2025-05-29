Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay Invites Guests to Greektown

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay is serving up something special this National Hamburger Day with the launch of its second-ever limited-time menu drop. Starting May 28, guests can experience two mouth-watering additions, an all-new Greektown Burger and the indulgent Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshake, available for a limited time.

Packed with Mediterranean-inspired flavor, this burger features Certified Angus Beef™ grilled to guests’ choice of medium or well-done, topped with cool and creamy Greek yogurt sauce, fresh tomato, cucumber and a generous sprinkle of feta cheese. In line with Bobby’s Burgers’ commitment to customization, guests can also opt for a grilled chicken breast instead of the beef patty for a lighter take on this flavorful creation. Arriving just in time for National Hamburger Day and the summer sun, Flay’s latest exploration into culinary innovation is the perfect way to celebrate one of America’s favorite dishes.

For the perfect spoon-bending summer treat, the Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshake blends rich, velvety custard with sweet blueberries. It’s topped with housemade whipped cream, blueberry drizzle and a sprinkle of crushed graham crackers for the ultimate crave-worthy finish.

These limited-time items are more than seasonal offerings. They are a true reflection of Bobby Flay’s commitment to next-level culinary innovation and his personal approach to unique flavors. Inspired by his travels around the globe and experiences with food from various cultures, each dish is carefully crafted and perfected by Bobby himself, ensuring every bite delivers astounding taste with a thoughtful balance.

"The Greektown Burger draws from my love of Mediterranean ingredients with fresh herbs, creamy feta and big flavor in every bite,” said Bobby Flay. “Our second limited-time offer achieves just that with a delicious Greektown burger and the Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshake — the perfect summer duo.”

Bobby’s Burgers is built on high-quality ingredients and bold, unexpected flavor combinations. With the continuation of limited-time offerings, the brand continues to push culinary boundaries while staying true to its roots - serving up the comfort and craveability guests know and love.

SOURCE Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay

###

