Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Franchise Opportunity

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay is the ultimate burger experience co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay. As a reflection of his successful 40-plus year career in the restaurant industry, Flay has handcrafted every menu item and selected every ingredient to create both a craveable and approachable Bobby Flay dining experience. Backed by a team of restaurant industry veterans, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay offers tailored support from the best of the best to ensure that every location offers the highest-quality burger experience. With five locations currently open and several in development, Bobby's Burgers has launched its full-scale U.S. and international franchise expansion plan.

Capturing an array of bold flavors, the Flayvorful menu features seven mouthwatering burgers, including the signature Crunchburger®, the Beat Bobby Flay(TM) winning recipe veggie burger, fried chicken sandwich, made fresh to order fries or onion rings, spoon-bending milkshakes, and a full breakfast menu at select locations.

With purposeful restaurant designs, the flexible footprints eliminate common pain points for operators, with efficient kitchen layouts that cut back on build out cost and staffing requirements. Additionally, the simplicity and low-prep time for menu items allow operations to remain streamlined and efficient in serving high-quality food in minutes.

Current franchise growth efforts are being targeted in key markets including Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Toronto. Bobby's Burgers can be both a quick serve (QSR) or fast casual concept -- offering non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options with drive-thrus.

The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit restaurant operators with a strong understanding of the industry, with an entrepreneurial spirit who are eager to help grow the brand to its fullest potential. Prospective franchisees must be creative problem solvers, are able to build connections within their communities and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby's Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.