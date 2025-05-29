Footprints Floors Expands Reach in Central Gold Coast

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Footprints Floors will open a new location to serve the Gold Coast.

Behind this new location is Juan Caputo – a 24-year-old former golfer whose journey to business ownership is far from ordinary. Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Caputo earned a golf scholarship to college in Pittsburgh by sending out YouTube videos of his swing to coaches across the country. After three years working in the high-end golf scene, he realized he was looking for something to build and call his own.

“Golf was always my passion, but it didn’t really translate to working in it,” said Caputo. “I knew I wanted something more from my life. I have a godfather who owns a territory in California, and he’s very close to me. I've seen his growth over the last year and a half, and it made me start looking into the possibility of having my own business, and having the opportunity to grow something bigger than I could ever imagine.”

Inspired by his godfather’s success, Caputo made the first step into achieving his own American Dream: the leap into business ownership. Now, he’s introducing a flooring service to the region, helping homeowners transform their spaces with expertise and care.

“Our mission has always been to provide homeowners with a better flooring experience, and we have no doubt that Juan will do a great job representing us locally,” said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. “We look forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations and are enthusiastic about providing outstanding service and exceptional care in Florida."

Footprints Floors has always placed an emphasis on giving back, most recently with the launch of the First Fruits Fund. Through this philanthropic effort, Footprints Floors partners with faith-based organizations to donate and volunteer help for family services, counseling/drug rehabilitation and foster care/adoption assistance.

SOURCE Footprints Floors

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.