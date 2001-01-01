Footprints Floors Franchise Opportunity

How can you generate a net PROFIT of $217,394*

with a flooring franchise -- without installing a single piece of flooring yourself? Footprints Floors is a home-based, inventory-free flooring franchise. Our support model allows Owners to really focus on growing their business and selling customers on the service, instead of dealing with back-breaking labor (done by subcontractors), or dealing with tedious scheduling tasks (handled by the dedicated call center). Low investment of $75k - makes owning a home improvement franchise extremely accessible. Amazing average net profit of $217,394* per territory due to low overhead (no inventory, no office space, no full-time employees) Average gross sales of $808,547!*

A dedicated call center helps track leads, schedule estimates, answer calls and handles day-to-day scheduling tasks!

1 - Statista
2 - CNBC

Ideal Candidate

But first: Do you have what it takes? Here's who we're looking for

Our Owners come from some very diverse professional backgrounds. But here are a few traits they all have in common: They're business-savvy (but maybe not experienced with the home improvement industry) They don't love conventional desk jobs (but love working with people) They're devout about giving back to the community (and their families) They love motivating people (and seeing a finished job well-done) They want to grow, grow, grow (and earn the money that goes with it)

Training And Support

Be an Entrepreneur, Skip the Headaches

How have our Owners been so successful -- even those who've never owned a business?

A dedicated call center! Helps create new leads and follow up with existing leads to get you more jobs
Answers all your incoming calls
Managed leads in a database for you
Schedules appointments

We handle your marketing! Website and SEO
Social media marketing strategies
Vehicle wraps
Direct mail campaigns and materials

Schedules appointments We handle your marketing! Website and SEO

Direct mail campaigns and materials You don't do the floor installations yourself! You will be trained on everything you need to know to hire, pay, oversee and maintain crews

We pay subcontractor crews extremely well, which helps secure better talent

We can guarantee crews will be busy 12 months out of the year

Ongoing training and support: Thorough initial training in Colorado and hands-on training in your own market
Regular support calls
Webinars
Finance management support and more

