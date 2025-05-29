MassageLuXe Brings High-Quality Wellness Services to Pleasant Grove with May 29 Grand Opening

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLEASANT GROVE, Utah – MassageLuXe, a premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, announces the grand opening of its new location in Pleasant Grove on May 29 at 758 South North County Blvd. The opening of this new location will bring high-quality massage, facial and wellness services to one of Utah’s fastest-growing communities and will mark the fourth location in the Salt Lake City area.

To celebrate the grand opening, MassageLuXe Pleasant Grove will host a community event featuring lite bites, chair massages, a $49 Grand Opening special, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Product giveaways may also be announced ahead of the event.

The spa is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Beth Kollman, a healthcare professional with more than a decade of experience in preventative care. With a degree in health promotion and a background in patient wellness, Kollman saw MassageLuXe as a natural extension of her mission to help people stay healthy and feel their best.

“Massage and wellness services play a vital role in keeping people healthy and feeling their best,” said Kollman, franchisee of MassageLuXe Pleasant Grove. “We are looking forward to making that kind of care more accessible in Pleasant Grove and to build something meaningful within the community.”

Kollman also teaches Pilates and was drawn to Pleasant Grove for its strong sense of community and growth potential. Her new spa will offer a full menu of therapeutic massage, facial, and waxing services in a relaxing, membership-based environment.

“Beth’s background in healthcare and passion for preventative wellness make her an ideal partner for our brand,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “She brings deep expertise, heart, and purpose to this opening, and we’re proud to support her as she delivers meaningful, accessible self-care to the Pleasant Grove community.”

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.

For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 96 locations across 20 states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

