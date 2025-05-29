PJ’s Coffee to Celebrate Grand Opening in Newington, Connecticut

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEWINGTON, Conn. – PJ’s Coffee is brewing up its rich New Orleans charm to commemorate the opening of its newest location on Wednesday, May 28, inviting the community to experience its signature Southern hospitality and a few sweet perks from 5-6 p.m.

PJ’s Coffee will kick off its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with the Newington Chamber of Commerce, free small hot and cold brew coffees, and various sample-sized drinks and bakery items. Guests can also enjoy coffee tastings, food sampling, fun games, a prize spin wheel and the chance to win Free Coffee for a Year.

A second celebration weekend is also planned for Friday and Saturday, June 6-7, from 3-5 p.m., featuring even more festivities and New Orleans-style fun to officially welcome the first PJ's Coffee to Connecticut.

Located in a bustling plaza, PJ’s Coffee brings a true taste of the French Quarter to Connecticut with its signature beignets, small-batch roasted coffee and seasonal sips. Guests can relax and savor their favorites on the inviting outdoor patio or quickly grab their orders at the walk-up window, making it an ideal spot for a casual coffee break or a sweet indulgence on the go.

The Newington location is locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs Aanal Shah, Bhumika Patel and Bhavini Patel, who joined forces to bring a community-first coffee concept to the area. Bhumika Patel manages daily operations, while Bhavini Patel and Shah handle HR, marketing and franchise coordination with help from their spouses.

“Opening PJ’s Coffee in Newington has been a dream come true for all three of us,” said Shah. “We were inspired by the brand’s New Orleans roots and knew it would be a perfect fit for our community. This grand opening is our way of saying thank you and officially introducing the community to the full PJ’s experience — we’re proud to offer beignets, bold brews and a genuine Southern-inspired experience right here in Connecticut.”

In addition to PJ’s signature cold brew and fresh-baked pastries, the limited-time Southern Wedding Cake beverages — decadent drinks inspired by the almond-vanilla wedding cakes found at Southern celebrations — will be available for purchase through Aug. 5 in hot, iced and frozen varieties.

SOURCE PJ’s Coffee

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.