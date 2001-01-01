PJ's Coffee Franchise Opportunity
What I love about being a PJ's Franchisee is that there's access to a system. I can tap into a system of materials that have already been proven to work. The home office has resources that are above my means as a single shop owner.
PJ's is set a part from the competition because the New Orleans port is right across the street from our roasting plant. The coffee comes in from overseas and immediately brought to our facilities, then roasted a couple days later. For the freshest cup of coffee, PJ's is the place to go.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$198,275 - $578,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
A New Orleans Tradition Since 1978
Founded in 1978 as one of the original specialty coffee brands, PJ's Coffee of New Orleans now brings the savory taste and experience of New Orleans coffee to the world. PJ's Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, from Colombia to Papua New Guinea. This gourmet coffee is small batch roasted in quantities of 300lbs or less by Roastmaster Felton Jones, who alone has over 22 years of experience with PJ's Coffee.
PJ's Coffee strives to deliver a unique coffee experience to all locations, regardless if they are located in the heart of our home city, or locations across the world. With one step in the door you are greeted with the scent of our 100% Arabica beans, invoking the soul and unique experience of our original uptown New Orleans location.
PJ's Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffees, and award-winning Original Cold BrewTM Iced Coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh baked pastries & desserts are available for multiple dayparts. With a focus in supporting sustainability PJ's Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods; from farm to cup.
