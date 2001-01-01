 PJ's Coffee Franchise Opportunity
PJ's Coffee Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

What I love about being a PJ's Franchisee is that there's access to a system. I can tap into a system of materials that have already been proven to work. The home office has resources that are above my means as a single shop owner.

Anthony Satterlee
PJ's Coffee Franchisee

PJ's is set a part from the competition because the New Orleans port is right across the street from our roasting plant. The coffee comes in from overseas and immediately brought to our facilities, then roasted a couple days later. For the freshest cup of coffee, PJ's is the place to go.

Tom Lewis
PJ's Coffee Franchisee

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $100,000
Net Worth: $350,000
Franchise Fee: $35,000
Total Investment: $198,275 - $578,000
Royalty Fee: 5%
Advertising Fee: 2%

Available Markets:


Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

A New Orleans Tradition Since 1978

Founded in 1978 as one of the original specialty coffee brands, PJ's Coffee of New Orleans now brings the savory taste and experience of New Orleans coffee to the world. PJ's Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, from Colombia to Papua New Guinea. This gourmet coffee is small batch roasted in quantities of 300lbs or less by Roastmaster Felton Jones, who alone has over 22 years of experience with PJ's Coffee.

PJ's Coffee strives to deliver a unique coffee experience to all locations, regardless if they are located in the heart of our home city, or locations across the world. With one step in the door you are greeted with the scent of our 100% Arabica beans, invoking the soul and unique experience of our original uptown New Orleans location.

PJ's Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffees, and award-winning Original Cold BrewTM Iced Coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh baked pastries & desserts are available for multiple dayparts. With a focus in supporting sustainability PJ's Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods; from farm to cup.

Industry And Brand Facts

Industry Facts

  • $48 Billion a year US industry and growing
  • After crude oil, coffee is the second largest traded commodity in the world
  • Coffee is the source for 75% of America's caffeine
  • Over half of Americans over the age of 18 drink coffee daily
  • American coffee drinkers average 3½ cups of coffee everyday

Brand Facts

  • No industry experience required with our simple business model
  • Top tier of franchised units averaged $670,289 in gross annual sales in 2019*
  • Direct Trade Coffee Partnerships
  • Portfolio of flavored coffees
  • Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee

A Proven Model

Site Evaluation & Lease Procurement
Our internal team coupled with real estate brokers assist with every detail from site identification to lease reviews.

Product Distribution
Strategic partnerships afford us the opportunity to distribute our coffee from our roasting facility to your store in a timely and cost effective manner.

Training & Education
We have developed a multi-level training program to include online training, classroom training, and location site training.

Design & Construction
We work closely with you and a team of professionals to design and construct your store on time and on budget.

On-Going Operations & Consulting
We provide year-round operational consulting to ensure promotional campaigns, product roll-outs and new operational procedures are properly implemented.

Marketing & Promotions
Our marketing and promotional campaigns drive consumer frequency, increase sales and encourage store visits across multiple dayparts.

Take The Next Step And Invest In A Strong Growing Brand!

