PJ's Coffee Franchise Opportunity

Founded in 1978 as one of the original specialty coffee brands, PJ's Coffee of New Orleans now brings the savory taste and experience of New Orleans coffee to the world. PJ's Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, from Colombia to Papua New Guinea. This gourmet coffee is small batch roasted in quantities of 300lbs or less by Roastmaster Felton Jones, who alone has over 22 years of experience with PJ's Coffee.

PJ's Coffee strives to deliver a unique coffee experience to all locations, regardless if they are located in the heart of our home city, or locations across the world. With one step in the door you are greeted with the scent of our 100% Arabica beans, invoking the soul and unique experience of our original uptown New Orleans location.

PJ's Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffees, and award-winning Original Cold BrewTM Iced Coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh baked pastries & desserts are available for multiple dayparts. With a focus in supporting sustainability PJ's Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods; from farm to cup.

Industry And Brand Facts

Industry Facts

$48 Billion a year US industry and growing

After crude oil, coffee is the second largest traded commodity in the world

Coffee is the source for 75% of America's caffeine

Over half of Americans over the age of 18 drink coffee daily

American coffee drinkers average 3½ cups of coffee everyday

Brand Facts

No industry experience required with our simple business model

Top tier of franchised units averaged $670,289 in gross annual sales in 2019*

Direct Trade Coffee Partnerships

Portfolio of flavored coffees

Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee

A Proven Model

Site Evaluation & Lease Procurement

Our internal team coupled with real estate brokers assist with every detail from site identification to lease reviews.

Product Distribution

Strategic partnerships afford us the opportunity to distribute our coffee from our roasting facility to your store in a timely and cost effective manner.

Training & Education

We have developed a multi-level training program to include online training, classroom training, and location site training.

Design & Construction

We work closely with you and a team of professionals to design and construct your store on time and on budget.

On-Going Operations & Consulting

We provide year-round operational consulting to ensure promotional campaigns, product roll-outs and new operational procedures are properly implemented.

Marketing & Promotions

Our marketing and promotional campaigns drive consumer frequency, increase sales and encourage store visits across multiple dayparts.

