Pvolve Secures Five New Leases

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK, NY – Pvolve signing of five new studio leases.

The five new studios will be strategically located in Illinois, Kansas, Connecticut, and North Carolina. While the new Illinois locations deepen the brand’s presence in Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area, the studios in Kansas, Connecticut, and North Carolina represent Pvolve’s official debut in each of those states.

The new Pvolve studio locations include:

Pvolve Deerfield – 720 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, USA

Pvolve Fairway – 4150 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS, USA

Pvolve Darien – 326 Heights Road, Darien, CT 06820, USA

Pvolve Chicago (Lincoln Park) – 2000 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL, USA

Pvolve Charlotte – 1700 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC, USA

“Our franchisees are the heartbeat of Pvolve’s studio growth—passionate, business-savvy leaders who believe in the power of our method and see the opportunity to build something meaningful in their communities,” said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. “We don’t grow to chase a number. We grow with the right partners, in the right markets, with a relentless focus on studio performance and long-term success.”

This growth comes on the heels of Pvolve’s Sculpt Anywhere campaign, launched in partnership with longtime member and official brand ambassador Jennifer Aniston. The campaign’s tour, which culminated in a high-energy finale in New York, is a reflection of Pvolve’s commitment to making clinically-backed fitness accessible anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Pvolve

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.