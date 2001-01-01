 P.volve Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:

Net Worth: $1,000,000
Franchise Fee: $36,000 - $45,000
Total Investment: $423,250 - $720,900

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Franchising Never Felt Better

P.volve is revolutionizing the fitness industry, one micromovement at a time. Our proprietary method and patented equipment help members improve their bodies' overall function while reducing pain and building lean muscle. Now, we're welcoming passionate franchisees to join us on our mission to change the fitness landscape with functional, feel-good workouts.

Start with a Strong Foundation

In both fitness and franchising, a strong core is essential. Our core business model was developed with franchisees and members in mind, culminating in a one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity.

  • P.volve Franchise OpportunityMultiple Revenue Streams - Maximize revenue and member engagement with various membership packages, equipment sales, and activewear
  • In-Studio & Virtual Classes - Offer your members incredible value with hybrid memberships that include in-person, on-demand, and live stream classes
  • Scientifically Backed Approach - Each of our movements has been reviewed by medical and health professionals to ensure they're as safe as they are effective
  • Brand Recognition - We've been featured in acclaimed publications like Vogue, Elle, Forbes, and Popsugar, just to name a few
  • Instructor Training - Help shape the best fitness instructors in the industry with 100 hours of courses and an online training platform
  • Comprehensive Support - In addition to franchise training and launch support, you'll have a dedicated business coach to guide you through each step of your growth
  • Marketing & Media - Benefit from P.volve's strong social media presence and get access to local marketing assets
  • Unique Method - P.volve's functional fitness method was developed in-house with a focus on mind-to-muscle connection
  • Economical Studios - Your luxurious studio will fit into approximately 3,000 sq.ft. of space and won't need the bulky equipment required by many other boutique concepts

Workouts That Work with the Body

When founder and CEO Rachel Katzman began working with renowned NYC trainer Stephen Pasterino, her body began to transform. She felt fitter, slept deeper, and experienced less pain from her lifelong struggle with scoliosis. Rachel quickly realized she couldn't keep this method to herself, and P.volve was born.

The P.volve method uses low-impact, high-intensity movements that work with the body's natural mechanics to sculpt muscles and reduce pain. Unlike many other boutique studios, P.volve doesn't prioritize short-term results over long-term health. Our sustainable method yields unbelievable results without further damaging the body with exhausting workouts that do more harm than good. Paired with patented equipment you'll sell in studio, your future members can achieve their best body ever while improving its overall daily function.

Shape the Boutique Fitness Industry

Boutique fitness is a booming industry with growth potential in markets across the U.S. As people learn about the impact of fitness on their health, they are continually seeking exciting ways to get their sweat on that feel like a hobby, not a chore. Group fitness provides the perfect outlet for members looking to improve their health while fostering connections with likeminded individuals. P.volve is a truly stand-out boutique fitness concept with an exclusive method your members won't find anywhere else.

  • 970K+ people who've signed up for workouts
  • 335K+ pieces of equipment sold
  • 75 countries with P.volve members
  • $16 - $18 average price per class

Become a P.volve Franchise Owner

Learn how you can transform lives for the better with a P.volve franchise. Reach out to our team now!

