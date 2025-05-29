Salata Launches June Giveback Campaign to Support Local Food Banks

Guests of Salata Can Help Fight Hunger Through a Meaningful Partnership

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON – Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals, is turning meals into meaningful impact with its June Giveback campaign. In partnership with GiftAMeal, guests can help fight hunger in their communities throughout the month.

At participating locations, guests can scan a QR code and snap a photo of their meal to donate to a local food bank. Sharing the photo on Facebook or Instagram triggers an additional donation.

“At Salata, we believe small choices lead to big change. This June, our franchisees that are deeply rooted in their communities are coming together to fight summer hunger for children. Inspired by their daily goodwill, this campaign makes it easy for guests to support local causes that truly matter. Together, we’re making a meaningful impact, one fresh choice at a time.”

GiftAMeal transforms each photo into approximately 1.2 pounds of groceries distributed through local food banks. The platform has funded over 2 million meals to date.

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation with over 100 restaurants.

About Salata

Salata is a fast casual salad franchise founded in 2005 by Berge Simonian in Houston. The brand was developed to provide quick, healthy meal options for guests. The menu features more than 50 fresh toppings and house-made proprietary dressings for guests to customize their salads and wraps so they can eat, feel and live the way they want. With no complex or intimidating ingredients, the options are simple and familiar for guests of all backgrounds. Topped with excellent guest service, the Salata experience is simple and genuine.

Beyond its inclusive and welcoming experience, Salata offers guests a generous loyalty program. Guests can download the Salata mobile app and sign up to order ahead and earn tasty rewards. Once signed up, guests receive one point for every dollar spent at Salata. Every 100 points earns guests a $7 salad kitchen credit and app users have exclusive access to bonus rewards opportunities such as double points weeks.

The brand began franchising in 2006 and has now expanded to over 100 restaurants in Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

For more information about Salata, visit https://www.salata.com/.

Media Contact:

Allie Nowak

(847) 450 9934

[email protected]

