Shipley Do-Nuts Extends National Donut Day With Month of Delicious Freebies

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Texas-based Shipley Do-Nuts, the nation’s oldest and largest donut and kolache brand, is celebrating National Donut Day for a whole month of freebie Fridays, kicking off on June 6, with a free glazed donut with any purchase* while supplies last.

The fun continues with delicious deals each week:

Friday, June 13 : There’s only one Friday the 13th in 2025, and Shipley is making every dozen a baker’s dozen to celebrate lucky 13, or guests can opt for a free glazed donut with any purchase.

: There’s only one Friday the 13th in 2025, and Shipley is making every dozen a baker’s dozen to celebrate lucky 13, or guests can opt for a free glazed donut with any purchase. Friday, June 20 : Starting both summer and the weekend on the same Friday is a vibe! To celebrate, Shipley is offering a sweet freebie — a classic Shipley glazed with any purchase.

: Starting both summer and the weekend on the same Friday is a vibe! To celebrate, Shipley is offering a sweet freebie — a classic Shipley glazed with any purchase. Friday, June 27: Shipley rounds out its “National Donut Month” on the final Friday in June with a free fan-favorite glazed donut with any purchase.

To get their free donuts, guests can simply visit their local Shipley shop or order online at shipleydonuts.com or through the loyalty app with code DonutMonth25.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its signature glazed donuts, which are hand-cut into a hexagon shape for a lighter, fluffier texture, then carefully glazed to sweet perfection. All Shipley donuts are handmade fresh daily by bakers who start at 3 a.m. each day.

“After nearly nine decades of making life delicious, we think donuts deserve more than just one day,” said Shipley Do-Nuts Senior Vice President of Marketing Laurie Curtis. “So, we are making summer even sweeter with a National Donut Month full of freebies.”

Shipley also offers a wide variety of fresh iced, filled and cake donuts, hot and cold brewed coffee and savory kolaches — Shipley’s freshly baked take on the Czech classic with fillings like sausage, ham, egg and cheese stuffed inside.

For additional information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

*Each member in parties greater than one must make an additional purchase to receive this offer.

About Shipley Do-Nuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is the nation’s largest donut and kolache brand, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on Technomic 2024 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

