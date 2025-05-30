Cicis® Pizza Kicks Off Summer with $5.99 Adult Buffet on Mondays and Tuesdays

Nation’s Leading All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Invites Guests to Enjoy Signature Menu Items for One Low Price

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL, Texas — Cicis Pizza, the nation’s original all-you-can-eat buffet and iconic dining destination for families since 1985, is welcoming summer with an unbeatable, brand-new value deal.

From June 2 through June 17, friends and families can enjoy the full Cicis experience – an endless buffet of pizza, pasta, salad, and desserts for only $5.99 every Monday and Tuesday. To redeem this offer, a digital coupon is required and can be found at cicis.com/ewd.

“Cicis has always been about providing guests with an amazing variety of options at a price that’s hard to beat,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “With dozens of pizza combinations, a full salad bar, and indulgent desserts, our $5.99 buffet is the perfect way to kick off summer without breaking the bank. We’re proud to deliver ‘The Best Pizza Value Anywhere’ — and this offer is just one more way we’re showing our appreciation to the guests who’ve supported us for 40 years.”

Beyond this value-packed deal, Cicis is celebrating its 40th birthday all year long with fresh menu offerings, exclusive promotions, and throwback experiences inspired by the playful decade where it all began, the 1980s.

For more information about Cicis Pizza's $5.99 adult buffet, visit cicis.com/ewd.

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or facebook.com/CicisOfficial.

Media Contact:

Abbey Scurio

(630) 345 0455

[email protected]

