iSmash Opens New Location in Wake Forest, NC — Bringing High-Energy Rage Rooms and Splatter Paint Fun to The Factory

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Wake Forest, NC – iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its adrenaline-pumping Rage Rooms and colorful Splatter Paint experiences, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Wake Forest, North Carolina. The store officially opened its doors on May 16, 2025, and is located in The Factory at 1839 S Main St, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

This new iSmash location offers a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can safely break objects in themed Rage Rooms or let their creativity run wild with Splatter Paint sessions — perfect for individuals, families, friends, and team-building events. Sessions are designed to provide a fun and therapeutic outlet for stress relief, celebration, or just a new kind of night out.

“We’re thrilled to bring iSmash to Wake Forest and join the vibrant energy of The Factory,” said Aaron Wright owner of iSmash Wake Forest. “Our goal is to provide a space where people can unleash, create, and have a blast — whether it’s smashing printers or creating paint masterpieces.” Aaron plans to bring this brand across the entire state of North Carolina.

iSmash is rapidly emerging as one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchise brands, with several new locations slated to open throughout 2025.

The Wake Forest location is now open for bookings and walk-ins. With packages available for all ages starting at 3 years old for Splatter Paint and 8 years old for Rage Rooms, iSmash offers fun for everyone.

For more information or to book your session, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/nc-wake-forest/.

