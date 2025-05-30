Smalls Sliders® Dives into Summer with New Strawberry Swirl Shake

Trending Cheeseburger Slider Brand Launches New Sweet LTO on June 2

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Summer is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Smalls Sliders is bringing big flavor with its latest limited-time treat, the Strawberry Swirl Shake. Available at locations nationwide starting on June 2, guests can enjoy the menu item through August 31.

This seasonal milkshake LTO is the perfect way to jump into the summer season and cool off. Made with a rich, creamy vanilla shake and swirled with ribbons of bright strawberry puree, it’s as eye-catching as it is refreshing. Implementing seasonal items has shown great excitement amongst Smalls’ Frequent Sliders, and this latest offering is no exception.

“After the success we saw with both the King Cake Shake and our Dreamsicle Shake last summer, we knew our guests would be craving more,” said Michael Alberici, SVP & Head of Marketing for Smalls Sliders. “The Strawberry Swirl Shake is our fresh take on a timeless favorite – bold, delicious, and it’s made for summer. We can’t wait for everyone to slide thru and try it.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

