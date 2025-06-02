MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is Serving Summer Vibes with New Piña Colada Shake and the Return of Happy Hour Deals

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLANO, Texas – MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes (MOOYAH) has announced its newest summer-inspired offering, the Piña Colada shake.

Launching June 2, MOOYAH’s new Piña Colada Shake is serving serious summer vibes. Blended with 100% real vanilla ice cream, pineapple purée and the flavor of coconut, this shake is smooth, creamy, and feels like sunshine in a cup. It’s the ultimate cool-down treat that’ll transport your tastebuds straight to the beach, no plane ticket required.

“The new Piña Colada Shake is everything we love about summer—cool, creamy, and bursting with tropical flavor,” said Cait Dunn, Senior Director of Brand and Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH. “We wanted to create something that feels like a mini vacation in a cup, and the blend of coconut and pineapple hits the mark. At MOOYAH, we’re all about serving up bold, feel-good flavors and this shake is the perfect way to bring a little island escape to our guests all season long.”

Guests can cool off this summer with half-price shakes during Happy Hour, available Monday through Friday from 2–5 p.m. at participating MOOYAH locations. It’s the perfect time to try the new Piña Colada Shake, a tropical twist made with 100% real ice cream. This refreshing treat pairs perfectly with savory favorites like the Cheddar Bacon BBQ Burger. Available from June 2 to August 31, the Piña Colada Shake is here for a limited time. Sip it while it lasts!

SOURCE MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.