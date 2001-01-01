MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Franchise Opportunity

The 90+ unit fast-casual concept is looking for

new owners ready to bring the

best burger to their hometown. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is a fast-casual concept committed to providing the best-tasting burger experience possible by specializing in the taste trifecta - made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes - with more than 90 locations across 23 states. 3 Years Reduced Royalties - Typically, royalty fees at MOOYAH are 6%. Operators that qualify have the chance to pay 3% in Year 1, 4% in Year 2 and 5% in Year 3 -- as long as they secure a lease in 2023

- Typically, royalty fees at MOOYAH are 6%. Operators that qualify have the chance to pay 3% in Year 1, 4% in Year 2 and 5% in Year 3 -- as long as they secure a lease in 2023 Matched Marketing Funds - MOOYAH will match $5,000 in marketing funds to the location signed, provided that the Franchise Owner contributes at least $5,000.

- MOOYAH will match $5,000 in marketing funds to the location signed, provided that the Franchise Owner contributes at least $5,000. Multi-Unit Opportunity - For qualified multi-unit operators, up to three units will qualify for the program. And if you meet the requirements on the other two units, those next two units will also get the reduced royalty.

- For qualified multi-unit operators, up to three units will qualify for the program. And if you meet the requirements on the other two units, those next two units will also get the reduced royalty. Low Total Investment - The investment to develop a MOOYAH ranges from $495,918 - $1,168,251 Join the MOOYAH Family...It's the Better Burger Way! Being a part of the MOOYAH franchise family means being empowered to unlock franchise growth through serving the best tasting burger in America. MOOYAH's franchise team is made up of industry pros that work with the brand's franchisees every step of the way, from signing to opening to ensure they get industry-leading support. If you're ready to be a part of a brand that is dedicated to serving the best tasting burger in America while checking many of the boxes that modern restaurant franchisees are looking for, connect with the MOOYAH franchising team today to learn more! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.