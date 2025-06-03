Cousins Subs® to Open New Location Near UW–Madison Campus

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, Wis. – Cousins Subs® announces the opening of its newest location in Madison, Wis., on Monday, June 9. The restaurant marks the brand’s return to the heart of downtown Madison and reestablishes a presence near the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus.

The new restaurant features seating for 36 guests and the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ décor. Natural wood, stone and metal accents reflect Cousins Subs’ commitment to its food philosophy, rich history and local community. Large windows fill the space with natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Digital menu boards enhance the guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to be back near campus and part of the downtown Madison energy,” said Joe Ferguson, executive vice president at Cousins Subs. “This location allows us to serve students, faculty and the entire Madison community with the same deli fresh subs and Midwest hospitality our brand is known for.”

Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh and grilled-to-order subs and sides will be available for dine-in, pick-up and delivery. Catering orders can be placed online or by phone for any occasion. Members of Cousins Club, the brand’s loyalty program, earn one point for every $1 spent both online and in-store.

To accommodate the vibrant atmosphere in downtown Madison, the Park & Regent location will operate with rotating seasonal hours. From June through August, the store will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight. From September through May, hours will shift to Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until midnight. The restaurant will also open earlier and/or stay open later for major events and game days to serve fans and concertgoers.

