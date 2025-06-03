MassageLuxe Accelerates National Expansion in Q1 With New Openings and Strategic Growth

Brand Adds Four New Locations and Signs Multi-Unit Development Deal in Key Market

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo., – MassageLuXe, a premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, entered 2025 with strong growth momentum. In the first quarter, the brand celebrated the opening of new spas in Las Vegas, Nevada; McDonough, Georgia; Wylie, Texas and Draper, Utah. MassageLuXe also signed multiple multi-unit franchise agreements that will spur massive growth in the Atlanta market.

“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on providing exceptional wellness services and supporting our franchisees,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “The demand for high-quality massage therapy and spa services is stronger than ever, and we're proud to be a brand that delivers both a superior client experience and a strong business opportunity.”

The brand’s continued recognition across the franchise and wellness industries has added to its momentum in 2025. MassageLuXe was ranked in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, named a Top 200 Franchise and Top Franchise for Women and Veteran Owners by Franchise Business Review, and honored as a finalist in the 2025 Global Franchise Awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in both franchisee satisfaction and service excellence.

With nearly 100 locations open and more in development, MassageLuXe is on pace for another record-setting year as it aims to meet rising consumer demand for accessible wellness.

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.



For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 96 locations across 20 states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

SOURCE MassageLuXe

###

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

(704) 848-7811

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.