Poolwerx Awards Two Texas Territories to Marine Veteran Father-Son Team

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // Poolwerx, a rapidly growing pool service and retail franchise, is proud to announce the addition of two new territories to a distinguished father-son team, Joshua and Eddie DeLeon. Both Joshua and Eddie are esteemed veterans of the United States Marine Corps, bringing a wealth of discipline, leadership, and dedication to their new entrepreneurial venture.

The new territories awarded to the DeLeon’s are Frisco, Texas, and Celina, Texas. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Poolwerx as it continues to grow its national footprint.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Joshua and Eddie to the Poolwerx family," said Andrew Kidd, Poolwerx CEO. "Their combined military experience has instilled in them an unparalleled work ethic, a commitment to excellence, and strong problem-solving skills – all qualities that are essential for success in our franchise system. We're confident that their leadership and dedication will make them exceptional franchisees and a tremendous asset to their communities."

Their shared military background has fostered a strong bond and a proven ability to work together effectively under pressure.

"We were deeply impressed by Poolwerx's robust support system, comprehensive training, and proven business model," said Joshua DeLeon. "As veterans, we understand the importance of discipline and execution, and we see those values reflected in the Poolwerx culture. We're eager to leverage our experience to build a successful business and serve our local communities."

Eddie DeLeon added, "This is an incredible opportunity for us to build something together as a family while also utilizing the skills and principles we learned in the Marine Corps. We're excited to bring Poolwerx's high-quality pool service and retail solutions to Frisco and Celina."

Poolwerx is actively seeking passionate and qualified individuals to join its growing network of franchisees. For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit www.poolwerxfranchising.com or contact Jeff Powell at [email protected]/ 435-512-7338.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is a leading pool service and retail franchise dedicated to providing exceptional pool care and maintenance solutions. With a proven business model and comprehensive support system, Poolwerx empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams of business ownership. As one of the world's largest pool and spa maintenance networks, Poolwerx offers a full range of services including pool cleaning, equipment repair, and retail sales of pool chemicals and supplies.

