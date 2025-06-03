Slim Chickens Expands New Openings in Chichester and Staines

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // UNITED KINGDOM — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of two new locations in Chichester and Staines. They are being led by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group and its sub-franchisee, KChicken.

The Chichester and Staines openings are notable as they bring Slim Chickens' signature, Southern-inspired offerings to new audiences in the southeast of England. Both locations are strategically positioned to serve high-footfall areas and expected to feature the brand's American-inspired décor.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets.

“We’re excited to introduce our cooked-to-order chicken tenders to the communities of Staines and Chichester,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

