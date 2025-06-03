Summer Starts at JINYA: New Seasonal Chef Specials Hit the Menu

June 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - JINYA Ramen Bar is introducing two new dishes designed to turn up the flavor and beat the summer heat. Starting this month, guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on a ramen favorite and a fiery new shareable side, both available for a limited time from June 1 through Aug. 31.

Created by JINYA’s Vice President and Executive Corporate Chef Kazuya Takebe, the seasonal summer Chef’s Specials put a fresh spin on classic ingredients, balancing comforting flavors with a creative flair:

Chilled Tan Tan Men – A cool take on a ramen favorite, this dish features savory chilled chicken soy broth infused with rich sesame, topped with thick noodles, pork soboro, baby bok choy, shredded leek, sesame seeds and a drizzle of chili oil for a bold, refreshing finish.

Buffalo Cauliflower – A fiery and flavorful appetizer, these crispy cauliflower florets are tossed in JINYA’s house-made buffalo sauce and served with creamy ranch for a spicy-satisfying bite.

“These summer specials truly showcase the innovation and culinary range our guests expect from us,” said Tomo Takahashi, CEO and Founder of JINYA.

At JINYA, ramen is more than a meal — it’s an experience. Guests can savor slow-simmered, thick, flavorful broths perfectly paired with handcrafted noodles. Toppings like tender pork chashu, shrimp wonton and seasoned eggs add depth to every bowl, while small plates and craft beer selections complete the dining experience. With a commitment to authentic flavors and quality ingredients, JINYA brings an elevated take on traditional ramen. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is at the heart of every dish.

SOURCE JINYA Ramen Bar

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.